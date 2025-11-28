After DC Attack, Trump Calls for Halt to Migration from 'Third-World Countries'

US President Donald Trump announced that he intends to impose a permanent halt on immigration from what he described as “third-world countries,” arguing that the United States must stop all forms of illegal entry in order to stabilize the system. His statement followed the fatal shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, an attack carried out by an Afghan national. One of the soldiers died from her injuries, while the second remains in critical condition.

In a message published on Truth Social, Trump said the United States needed to suspend migration from those countries to “allow the system to fully recover” and to undo what he called “millions of illegal admissions” under the previous administration. He said the government would move to remove anyone deemed harmful or unable to contribute positively to the country, cut federal benefits for noncitizens, revoke citizenship from individuals he accused of undermining public order, and expel foreign nationals he described as security threats or incompatible with American values. Trump framed these steps as part of a broader effort aimed at dramatically reducing groups he considers illegal or disruptive, again criticizing the previous administration’s use of what he labeled an “unauthorized autopen approval process.”

Trump added that only what he termed “reverse migration” could resolve what he sees as a deepening crisis. He ended his statement with a Thanksgiving message, saying the holiday excluded those who “hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for,” adding that such people “won’t be here for long.”

The President argued that the scale of refugee resettlement has strained the United States socially and financially. He said the current foreign-born population, which he cited at 53 million according to census figures, includes many who rely on government assistance or who arrived from unstable states, prisons, gangs, or criminal networks. He claimed that American taxpayers were covering “massive payments” to support these families and said a single migrant household earning 30,000 dollars could receive benefits valued at approximately 50,000 dollars annually. According to Trump, the cumulative burden has contributed to numerous domestic problems — from crime and failing schools to hospital overcrowding and growing deficits — issues he said were not present after World War II.

His remarks came shortly after US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued updated guidance related to immigration reviews from 19 identified high-risk countries, a step taken in response to the Washington shooting. The agency said in a statement that it would now assess specific country-based information when making discretionary decisions, following earlier restrictions on Afghan refugee admissions during Trump’s first term.

Trump also confirmed that one of the two wounded National Guard members had died. The soldier, 20-year-old Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom from West Virginia, was among those shot near the White House. Trump called the attack a “horrific assault” and said he had spoken with her family. The other service member, 24-year-old Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who arrived in the United States in 2021. Trump repeatedly emphasized the suspect’s Afghan nationality, linking the attack to what he described as failures in earlier immigration and vetting procedures. Officials say Lakanwal acted alone. They also said he had previously worked with US intelligence in Afghanistan.

Republican lawmakers reacted sharply. Many demanded immediate restrictions and blamed the previous administration’s evacuation and resettlement policies. According to reporting cited from The Hill, Lakanwal had been employed within CIA-supported Afghan units before the Taliban takeover and was later admitted into the United States under the program designed for allies who assisted American forces.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville wrote that the suspect was “welcomed into this country with open arms,” and called for a ban on all Muslim immigration and the deportation of what he described as Islamist threats. Rep. Mary Miller echoed the call to “deport them all.” Other Republicans argued that the vetting processes had failed, pointing to the circumstances under which Afghans were brought into the country after the collapse of Kabul. Sen. Rick Scott urged the passage of his Afghan Vetting Accountability Act, which would mandate additional checks of individuals who arrived between July 2021 and January 2022. The Hill also reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi said prosecutors would seek the death penalty in this case.

Following the shooting, USCIS halted the processing of immigration applications involving Afghan nationals while protocols are reviewed. More lawmakers criticized the previous administration, including Rep. Brian Mast, who said officials had misled the public about Afghan screening procedures. Rep. Randy Fine called for even more drastic steps, arguing for broad deportations and the removal of citizenship in cases of fraud.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that around 500 additional National Guard troops would be deployed to Washington. This move comes months after Trump declared the capital a "crime free zone" during a security crackdown earlier in the year, although thousands of Guard members have been stationed in the city since August.

Trump later described the alleged shooter as a “savage monster” and reiterated that the attack should be treated as terrorism. He said the government would reassess every Afghan who entered under the previous administration. Authorities provided additional details, revealing that Lakanwal had worked within the CIA-backed Zero Units, which fought the Taliban and helped secure the Kabul airport during the 2021 evacuation. Investigators said he traveled more than 2,500 miles by car from Washington state to Washington, DC, before the shooting. The attack was described as an ambush-style assault involving a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

National Guard personnel at the scene managed to detain him after returning fire. Lakanwal is now facing charges including assault with intent to kill while armed, along with firearms-related offenses, and is currently being treated under guard. Federal officials, including the FBI director, confirmed his past association with US partner forces in Afghanistan.

Trump said that immigration enforcement and national security would continue to be central priorities as the investigation progresses, and he again stressed that the United States would stop processing immigration cases involving Afghans. The White House later issued a Thanksgiving statement honoring the National Guard and thanking military and law-enforcement personnel.