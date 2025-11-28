Bulgaria: Budget 2026 Not Withdrawn, Awaiting Corrections in Parliament

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Budget 2026 Not Withdrawn, Awaiting Corrections in Parliament

The draft state budget for next year remains formally in Parliament, although the procedure for its adoption has been paused while negotiations continue. Trade unions and employer organizations are expected to meet today with Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova to discuss potential adjustments. According to Vladislav Goranov, when the final version moves forward will depend on how talks progress in the coming days between the governing parties, labor organizations and business representatives.

Union leader Dimitar Manolov from Labor Confederation "Podkrepa" noted on the Bulgarian National Radio that discussions with the cabinet and employers have begun, stressing that such negotiations require discretion and should only be publicly discussed once concrete results are reached.

The pause in the budget process follows Wednesday night’s protest in central Sofia, after which GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly called for the document to be withdrawn. Following an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Management Council, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that dialogue with social partners would be renewed. Soon after, however, the BSP stated that it opposed a full withdrawal. The party warned it would reconsider its place in the governing coalition if the social measures already laid out in the draft cannot be implemented.

BSP leader Atanas Zafirov emphasized that scrapping the 2026 budget entirely would jeopardize funding for salaries, maternity benefits, pensions, support for young families, and other social commitments already agreed upon. All of these policies, he said, would be placed at risk if the document were removed altogether.

Any complete withdrawal of the budget can only be executed by a formal decision of the National Assembly, as the bill has already passed its first reading.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, budget, parliament

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar

Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"

Business | December 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

The Municipality of Gotse Delchev has approved one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, granting unanimous consent to a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company

Business » Energy | December 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria May Shift from Flat to Progressive Taxes Within a Decade, IMF and Experts Say

The International Monetary Fund has indicated that Bulgaria’s flat tax system may not be sufficient to sustain growing demand for quality public services

Business » Finance | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Bus Travel Surges as Rail Passenger Numbers Slightly Decline

In Bulgaria, more people are opting for buses over trains as the preferred mode of transport

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

South Central Bulgaria Emerges as Country’s Poorest Region

The South Central region has overtaken the North-West as the area with the highest poverty risk in Bulgaria for 2024

Society | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

The Opposition Mobilizes Citizens for Monday Demonstration Against Bulgara's 2026 Budget

The opposition coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) announced a new protest against the 2026 draft budget under the slogan: “We will not allow ourselves to be lied to!”

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 18:11

Sofia Signals Vigilance over Bulgarians in Western Balkans amid Tensions with Serbia and North Macedonia

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev told parliament that Bulgaria is following the situation of its communities across the Western Balkans with particular focus and, at times, concern

Politics » Diplomacy | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:30

Bulgaria: Borissov and Opposition Clash in Parliament as Budget Standoff Intensifies

Tensions around the 2026 draft budget escalated sharply in the Bulgarian parliament after GERB leader Boyko Borissov was confronted by WCC-DB deputies while speaking to journalists

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 16:11

Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus to Boost Defense with Drones under European Program

Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus are planning to strengthen their defense capabilities with the addition of drones, as part of a joint initiative under a European security program

Politics » Defense | November 28, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Freed on Bail After Months in Custody

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was released from custody on Friday following his arrest in a high-profile corruption and office abuse case

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 13:27

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry to Buy 405 SUVs and 285 Motorbikes Using Driver Fines

The Ministry of Interior in Bulgaria has announced plans to purchase 405 4x4 SUVs and 285 motorcycles to equip its Sofia and regional directorates

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria