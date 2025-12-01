Emergency Crews on Alert: Southwestern Bulgaria Faces New Flood Threat

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Emergency Crews on Alert: Southwestern Bulgaria Faces New Flood Threat

The water level of the Mesta River has risen sharply in the area around Cherna Mesta in Yakoruda Municipality, prompting local authorities to monitor the situation closely, BNR reported. Mayor Mehmed Vaklyov confirmed that the river is running unusually high and that three ravines above Yakoruda are also swollen and could pose a risk if rainfall intensifies. While the precipitation in Blagoevgrad District is currently light, the earlier downpour in Yakoruda has left the river system heavily charged. Vaklyov noted that emergency crews and heavy machinery are already deployed, though he stressed there is no immediate threat of flooding at this moment.

Conditions were calmer overnight in the neighboring municipalities of Sandanski, Petrich, Strumyani and Simitli, which declared a state of emergency yesterday because of the prolonged rainfall, various Bulgarian media reported. Although the heavy rain temporarily eased, light showers resumed early this morning. In Sandanski, teams remained stationed throughout the night in the most vulnerable locations. Mayor Atanas Stoyanov inspected damage in Novo Delchevo at dawn, where the strongest wave had passed, and attention is now focused on the smaller rivers feeding into the Struma and the nearby ravines.

Petrich Municipality also suffered extensive damage from yesterday’s rainfall. Dozens of private homes and public sites were inundated, while roads, bridges and slopes were affected by water erosion and landslides. The ravines proved especially problematic, carrying both water and illegally dumped waste. Authorities are now organizing teams in preparation for another round of heavy rain expected later today. A red weather alert remains active in Blagoevgrad for a second consecutive day.

Emergency crews stayed on duty overnight in the four municipalities where a disaster situation has been declared - Petrich, Sandanski, Simitli and Strumyani. Significant flooding affected homes, public buildings and infrastructure, with one destroyed bridge reported. The worst-hit areas in Petrich include the Podgorski region and the villages of Rupite, Karnalovo, General Todorov and Belasitsa. A breach in the wall of a small reservoir near Mitino briefly threatened the settlement, sending water through streets and properties. In some locations, controlled releases from smaller dams are required. More than 80 people, supported by heavy equipment, are working to stabilize the situation.

In Sandanski, intense rainfall caused damage to inter-village roads, bridges and residential and municipal buildings. Streets in parts of the town turned into rivers, and the surrounding villages of Novo Delchevo, Leshnitsa, Sklave, Dzhigurovo and Lilyanovo experienced the most serious consequences. Several stretches of the national road network were also affected by flooding, falling rocks and muddy debris.

Red alerts for heavy rain and localized flooding remain in place for Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and parts of Kardzhali, with neighboring districts under orange warnings and nine others under yellow. In Sandanski, authorities are beginning to assess the aftermath. Mayor Stoyanov said that between 60 and 70 liters of rain per square meter fell yesterday within a few hours. Residents of Novo Delchevo believe the flooding was worsened by water released from nearby dams, a claim that Stoyanov says must be checked so that people are reassured it was caused by weather conditions and not by human intervention.

The state of emergency continues in all four affected municipalities, although conditions are slowly stabilizing. Forecasts again warn of heavy rainfall in Blagoevgrad today. According to regional governor Georgi Dinev, operations are in place to respond quickly if the weather worsens, and there have been no new serious alerts on the emergency hotlines.

Sources:

  • BNR
  • BNT
  • BTA
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mesta, flood, Bulgaria, Sandanski

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Wealthiest Regions Revealed: Where Income and Investment Soar

Sofia remains the leading region in Bulgaria in terms of economic development, according to the 2025 IME study "Regional Profiles: Development Indicators"

Business | December 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Swiss Investor Backs Long-Awaited Breznitsa Hydropower Project in Bulgaria's Gotse Delchev

The Municipality of Gotse Delchev has approved one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, granting unanimous consent to a cooperation agreement with the Swiss company

Business » Energy | December 1, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Advances in Space Collaboration: 53 ESA Projects Worth Over 10 Million Euros

Bulgaria has successfully carried out 53 projects in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA)

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria May Shift from Flat to Progressive Taxes Within a Decade, IMF and Experts Say

The International Monetary Fund has indicated that Bulgaria’s flat tax system may not be sufficient to sustain growing demand for quality public services

Business » Finance | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Bus Travel Surges as Rail Passenger Numbers Slightly Decline

In Bulgaria, more people are opting for buses over trains as the preferred mode of transport

Society | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

South Central Bulgaria Emerges as Country’s Poorest Region

The South Central region has overtaken the North-West as the area with the highest poverty risk in Bulgaria for 2024

Society | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Snow and Heavy Rainfall Set to Hit Bulgaria This Weekend

Forecasts indicate that central Bulgaria, the Rhodope Mountains and areas toward the Stara Planina will see notable rainfall and snowfall on Saturday

Society » Environment | November 28, 2025, Friday // 17:43

Red Alerts Issued: Southern Bulgaria Braces for Torrential Rains and Possible Flooding

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Bulgaria for Friday, November 28

Society » Environment | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:21

Bulgaria Hit by Torrential Rains: Petrich and Sandanski Declare States of Emergency

Heavy rainfall has caused serious disruption across the Sandanski and Petrich regions, prompting both municipalities to declare a state of emergency

Society » Environment | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 15:48

Bulgaria Braces for Thursday Chaos: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Sweep the Country

Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Strong Winds in Some Areas of Bulgaria

On Wednesday, much of Western Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the extreme western and southern regions

Society » Environment | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23

First Eruption in Millennia: Hayli Gubbi’s Ash Disrupts Flights from Africa to South Asia

A volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region, long considered inactive, erupted suddenly on Sunday, marking the first known activity from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in nearly 10,000 years

Society » Environment | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria