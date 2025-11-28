Bulgaria’s Businesses Give Government December 15 Deadline for New Budget

At a national meeting in Veliko Tarnovo, representatives from multiple sectors of Bulgaria’s economy issued an ultimatum to the government, giving it until December 15 to finalize a new state budget. Should the cabinet fail to act, businesses warned that protests under the slogan “One Hour Without Economy” would be launched.

Employers from construction, hospitality, manufacturing, and other industries called for urgent talks with the ruling majority to establish a budget that incorporates meaningful structural reforms. They stressed the need for mechanisms to stimulate investment and employment, allowing private businesses to increase wages, as well as measures to reduce the shadow economy. A predictable, reasonable, and sustainable tax framework was highlighted as essential for ensuring long-term development.

If their demands are ignored, business representatives signaled potential radical measures. Dimitar Manolov, speaking for restaurateurs, outlined possible actions including halting investments and limiting participation in state projects, while symbolic protests like “An Hour Without Economy” would pause business activity nationwide.

Atanas Dimitrov, deputy chairman of the Bulgarian Employers’ Association, emphasized that businesses would not act hastily. He explained that further steps will depend on the outcomes of the renewed dialogue with the government and information from the larger employer organizations participating in the tripartite discussions.

The business community will monitor the situation closely until mid-December, awaiting concrete progress.