Freedom for Kotsev: Varna Mayor Released on Bail Amid Ongoing Corruption Case

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:37
Blagomir Kotsev

The Varna District Court has lifted the detention of the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, after nearly five months in custody. Judge Svetla Daskalova ruled that Kotsev could be released on bail set at 200,000 leva (approximately €102,000). This marks the seventh review of whether the mayor should remain detained.

Kotsev’s defense argued for a lighter measure, citing urgent medical treatment for his wife, Kamelia Kotseva, who is scheduled for hospital care in Berlin on December 10. With their two children dependent on him, the defense requested either recognizance or house arrest.

Before the court, Kotsev reiterated his innocence, asserting that he had committed no illegal acts. “I intend to cooperate fully so that the truth comes out. I am glad that the process is starting to clear my name, that of my family, and the Municipality of Varna. I believe in the law and that is why I accepted to become mayor. I have a responsibility both to the people of Varna and to my children. My only desire is to hug my children,” he said.

Supporters gathered outside the court, chanting slogans such as “Freedom” and “Blago, we are with you.” Among them was Velislav Velichkov, head of the “Justice for Everyone” initiative, who emphasized that Kotsev remains committed to fulfilling his mandate and protecting voters’ rights, resisting any political maneuvers aimed at his removal.

The case, initially dismissed by the Sofia City Court in mid-November, was sent to Varna District Court by the Supreme Court of Cassation. Kotsev was detained on July 8 along with municipal councilors Yordan Kateliyev and Nikolay Stefanov, and Ivaylo Marinov, co-owner of a private company, all of whom have been charged.

On October 13, prosecutors filed an indictment revealing a fifth defendant, Antoaneta Petrova, director of the “Mayor’s Office” in Varna Municipality. Authorities allege that between July 2024 and May 2025, the group engaged in a conspiracy to commit official crimes and coercion involving public procurement and administrative services, with the aim of securing property gains, covering a total of 12 alleged offenses.

