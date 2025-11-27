Putin Revealed the Condition for Ending the War in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin again tied any halt in hostilities to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of Donbas they still control. Speaking during a visit to Kyrgyzstan, he insisted that once Ukrainian forces leave these areas, fighting would stop, adding that if they refuse, Russia intends to force that outcome militarily. The Russian leader repeated the same message later, telling reporters that his position has not changed: withdrawal is the sole condition for a ceasefire.

These renewed comments come as Washington, European partners and Kyiv continue discussions on a possible “peace plan” first outlined by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Reports by Bloomberg and others have suggested that the draft presented to the White House closely mirrors a proposal pushed by the Kremlin, with major concessions demanded from Ukraine, including territorial losses in Donbas. Moscow has consistently rejected any approach that does not involve Kyiv handing over the entire region.

Putin confirmed that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow next week for further talks, even as Witkoff faces intense criticism following a leaked call in which he appeared to advise a Russian official on how to present Moscow’s terms to Trump. Despite the controversy, the Russian president said he is ready to discuss the latest American initiative when the U.S. delegation arrives.

He also claimed that the 28-point U.S. plan unveiled earlier this month could form a basis for future agreements. According to Putin, the list emerged after the Alaska summit and had already been partially discussed before direct U.S.–Russia contacts. He said that subsequent meetings in Geneva between American and Ukrainian representatives resulted in the draft being divided into four separate sections, which were then forwarded to Moscow. Although he said Russia sees potential in the proposed framework, he acknowledged that nothing has been finalized yet.

The original U.S. document, published in full by Axios, contained far-reaching requirements for Ukraine: giving up the whole of Donbas, permanently ceding territories, significantly scaling down its military, accepting limits on its arsenal, and adopting Russian as a second state language. It also provided for amnesty measures benefiting Russia. European officials pushed back immediately, and the United Kingdom, Germany and France drafted counterproposals intended to shift the balance more in Kyiv’s favor.

Following the Geneva talks on 23 November, U.S. and Ukrainian officials announced an adjusted version of the initial plan. According to the Financial Times, amendments reduced the number of provisions from 28 to 19. However, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Moscow would not accept the revised text if it removed too many elements of the original.

Putin also took the opportunity to dismiss Western warnings that Russia is preparing for future aggression against European states. He called such claims groundless but said he would be willing to put assurances in writing. His remarks come at a moment of heightened tension, with NATO members accusing Moscow of stepping up hybrid operations and raising concerns that open conflict in Europe could become possible within the next few years.

Ukrainian officials say the most sensitive aspects of the proposal are expected to be discussed directly between President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump, though no date has been set.