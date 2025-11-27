Putin Revealed the Condition for Ending the War in Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:26
Bulgaria: Putin Revealed the Condition for Ending the War in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin again tied any halt in hostilities to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of Donbas they still control. Speaking during a visit to Kyrgyzstan, he insisted that once Ukrainian forces leave these areas, fighting would stop, adding that if they refuse, Russia intends to force that outcome militarily. The Russian leader repeated the same message later, telling reporters that his position has not changed: withdrawal is the sole condition for a ceasefire.

These renewed comments come as Washington, European partners and Kyiv continue discussions on a possible “peace plan” first outlined by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Reports by Bloomberg and others have suggested that the draft presented to the White House closely mirrors a proposal pushed by the Kremlin, with major concessions demanded from Ukraine, including territorial losses in Donbas. Moscow has consistently rejected any approach that does not involve Kyiv handing over the entire region.

Putin confirmed that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow next week for further talks, even as Witkoff faces intense criticism following a leaked call in which he appeared to advise a Russian official on how to present Moscow’s terms to Trump. Despite the controversy, the Russian president said he is ready to discuss the latest American initiative when the U.S. delegation arrives.

He also claimed that the 28-point U.S. plan unveiled earlier this month could form a basis for future agreements. According to Putin, the list emerged after the Alaska summit and had already been partially discussed before direct U.S.–Russia contacts. He said that subsequent meetings in Geneva between American and Ukrainian representatives resulted in the draft being divided into four separate sections, which were then forwarded to Moscow. Although he said Russia sees potential in the proposed framework, he acknowledged that nothing has been finalized yet.

The original U.S. document, published in full by Axios, contained far-reaching requirements for Ukraine: giving up the whole of Donbas, permanently ceding territories, significantly scaling down its military, accepting limits on its arsenal, and adopting Russian as a second state language. It also provided for amnesty measures benefiting Russia. European officials pushed back immediately, and the United Kingdom, Germany and France drafted counterproposals intended to shift the balance more in Kyiv’s favor.

Following the Geneva talks on 23 November, U.S. and Ukrainian officials announced an adjusted version of the initial plan. According to the Financial Times, amendments reduced the number of provisions from 28 to 19. However, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Moscow would not accept the revised text if it removed too many elements of the original.

Putin also took the opportunity to dismiss Western warnings that Russia is preparing for future aggression against European states. He called such claims groundless but said he would be willing to put assurances in writing. His remarks come at a moment of heightened tension, with NATO members accusing Moscow of stepping up hybrid operations and raising concerns that open conflict in Europe could become possible within the next few years.

Ukrainian officials say the most sensitive aspects of the proposal are expected to be discussed directly between President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump, though no date has been set.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Putin, Russia, Donbas

Related Articles:

Lithuanian FM Warns Any Concessions to Russia on Ukraine Could Threaten Lithuania

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has warned that any concession allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders, even minimally, could ultimately threaten Lithuania itself

World » EU | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:35

US Pushes Peace Deal Before Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Raising European Concerns

The United States is seeking to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine before committing to long-term security guarantees for Kyiv

World » Ukraine | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:30

Ex-Defense Minister: 'If Ukraine Falls, Bulgaria Is Next'

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that if Ukraine were to collapse, Bulgaria could be next in line

Politics » Defense | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:08

Pressure On Russia Or Risk More Wars, Warns Von Der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Europe to maintain strong pressure on Russia, emphasizing that Moscow’s approach has not changed despite its stated willingness to engage in peace talks

World » EU | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11

Trump Walks Back Ukraine Deal Deadline, Calls 28-Point Plan 'Just a Map'

U.S. President Donald Trump clarified on November 25 that Ukraine is not bound by a fixed deadline to accept the originally drafted 28-point proposal for ending the war

World » Ukraine | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Kremlin-Scripted 'Peace Plan' Push: Trump Calls Witkoff’s Role 'Standard Negotiation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, discussed how to pass Moscow’s proposed “peace plan” to US President Donald Trump’s circle

World » Russia | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Kremlin-Scripted 'Peace Plan' Push: Trump Calls Witkoff’s Role 'Standard Negotiation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, discussed how to pass Moscow’s proposed “peace plan” to US President Donald Trump’s circle

World » Russia | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Russia Claims It Foiled Assassination Attempt on Sergei Shoigu

Russian outlets reported that the Federal Security Service claims to have disrupted an alleged plot to assassinate a senior Russian official, with several media naming Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu as the intended target

World » Russia | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:53

Russian Opposition Criticizes EU Multi-Entry Visa Ban as Counterproductive

Russian opposition figures have voiced strong criticism of the European Union’s recent decision to ban multi-entry visas for Russian citizens traveling to the Schengen area

World » Russia | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:08

Kremlin Claims Willingness for Peace Talks While Expanding Offensive in Donetsk Region

Russia has declared its readiness to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine, even as its forces continue to advance around the frontline city of Pokrovsk

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

U.S. Sanctions Push Russia’s Oil Discounts to Highest Level Since Last Year

The discount on Russian Urals crude compared to Brent reached a one-year high of 19.40 dollars per barrel at the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on 10 November

World » Russia | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:57

Former German Foreign Minister Admits Misjudging Putin Was Berlin’s 'Biggest Political Mistake'

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described Germany’s misunderstanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as one of the greatest failures in the country’s foreign policy

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria