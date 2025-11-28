Red Alerts Issued: Southern Bulgaria Braces for Torrential Rains and Possible Flooding

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:21
Bulgaria: Red Alerts Issued: Southern Bulgaria Braces for Torrential Rains and Possible Flooding

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Bulgaria for Friday, November 28, with authorities activating the highest alert level for several southern regions.

A red code for extremely dangerous conditions will apply to Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Kardzhali. Meteorologists expect particularly intense rainfall during the night leading into Friday and throughout the day, with totals in some locations projected to exceed 80 liters per square meter. The forecast also notes a heightened risk of local flooding.

An orange code, indicating a significant threat, will cover eight additional regions: Kyustendil, the Sofia region (but not the capital), Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo and Lovech.
The warning map places Northwestern Bulgaria, along with Sofia city, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven and Yambol, under a yellow code for potentially hazardous weather.

On Friday, rainfall is expected across parts of Eastern Bulgaria as well, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms. A moderate wind from the east will dominate across most regions. Morning temperatures will range from 4 to 9 degrees, while daytime values will generally stay between 9 and 14 degrees. In the western sections of the Danube Plain, however, maximum temperatures will remain slightly lower. Forecasts point to a high of around 9 degrees in Sofia, about 12 degrees in Plovdiv and roughly 15 degrees in Varna.

In the days ahead, weather conditions will stay unstable, with more substantial rainfall predicted. Cooler air will begin to move in, driven by a moderate west-northwest wind.
Rainfall is expected to ease everywhere by Sunday, and early next week clearer skies should return. Minimum temperatures will hover between 0 and 5 degrees, while daytime highs will mostly fall in the range of 8 to 13 degrees.

