Bulgaria Hit by Torrential Rains: Petrich and Sandanski Declare States of Emergency

Heavy rainfall has caused serious disruption across the Sandanski and Petrich regions, prompting both municipalities to declare a state of emergency. According to Blagoevgrad’s regional governor Georgi Dinev, the weather alert for the area has already been raised to red, with the most critical conditions reported around the two affected municipalities.

The emergency order for Petrich is in force from 13:00 on November 27 until 13:00 on December 3, 2025. Local authorities activated nonstop operations under the Municipal Disaster Protection Plan, committing to provide regular updates to residents while urging strict compliance with all temporary restrictions. Entry into affected zones, remaining in risk areas, or moving vehicles through flooded sections is prohibited, except for emergency crews and essential supply transport. People refusing to leave dangerous buildings will be evacuated by police and rescue teams, while evacuees will be housed in designated public facilities. Sandanski has also declared a state of emergency, confirmed by the municipality’s press office.

Flooded roads are reported throughout the region, including routes near Melnik, the stretch between Sklave and Spatovo, and several sections around Sandanski. The road from Petrich to Kulata has also been affected, particularly near Razdak and Mitino, where a breach at a private reservoir caused extensive flooding. Teams from the municipality, the fire service, and traffic police are deployed across all critical points, assisting drainage work and guiding drivers to proceed with extreme caution.

Emergency services in Sandanski are responding to numerous calls about waterlogged basements, ground floors, and vehicles trapped by rising water. Villages such as Novo Delchevo, Dzhigurovo, Leshnitsa and others are among the hardest hit, with large pools of standing water blocking exits and making travel nearly impossible. Police warn that vehicles moving through these zones do so entirely at their own risk and should seek alternative routes.

Although rivers in the region have risen, authorities say they remain below critical thresholds. A crisis headquarters is operating around the clock, monitoring both rainfall and reservoir conditions. In the past 24 hours rainfall has reached roughly 30 liters per square meter, while the Sandanski and Petrich areas have seen nearly 40 liters within just the last three hours - a surge responsible for the rapid flooding. In the village of General Todorov, a local station and around ten homes have already been inundated. The village’s mayor, Stanislav Stankov, said a clogged ravine contributed to the flooding, adding that clean-up teams, including an excavator, are working continuously in anticipation of more rainfall.

Petrich municipality earlier reported daily totals of 20–25 liters per square meter, while Sandanski registered more than 35 liters in the same short period. Isolated flooding has been noted in several villages, including Levunovo, Lilyanovo and Novo Delchevo. Authorities warn that the situation remains unstable.

A red weather code for intense rainfall and flood risk is in effect for the Blagoevgrad region, specifically Sandanski and Petrich, where expected rainfall ranges from 35 to 65 millimeters and could exceed 65 millimeters in the southernmost areas. Additional warnings include an orange alert for torrential downpours in Pazardzhik, Kyustendil, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo. For November 28, red alerts extend to Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Kardzhali due to forecasts of 40–60 millimeters of overnight and daytime rainfall, with some places likely to surpass 80 millimeters. Western and Central Bulgaria face orange warnings in eight districts, while nine northern and western districts remain under yellow alert.