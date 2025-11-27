Christmas Comes Alive in Sofia with Retro Bus Experience

Society » CULTURE | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:23
Bulgaria: Christmas Comes Alive in Sofia with Retro Bus Experience

This winter, Sofia will come alive with even more color, warmth, and festive cheer as part of the Sofia Christmas Fest. A highlight of the celebrations is the retro “Ikarus” bus, transformed into a moving Christmas attraction, bringing holiday magic directly to the streets for children and their families.

Operating from November 28 to December 28, 2025, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, visitors can enjoy a ride on this festively decorated bus. Its nostalgic design, cozy interiors, and holiday decorations create a unique and memorable experience, perfect for family outings, festive photos, and spreading smiles.

Each passenger receives a special retro-style ticket as a souvenir, inspired by authentic transport documents from the past. These tickets also serve as entries for a festival raffle, offering themed prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to every ride. The bus runs in public transport mode and fully complies with safety standards, ensuring a secure and comfortable journey. Tickets are priced at 5 leva (approximately €2.55), with free rides for children under seven.

The outbound route begins at Prof. Fridtjof Nansen Street, passes through Vasil Levski Boulevard, Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, Princess Maria Luiza Boulevard, the Lion Bridge roundabout, and Nezavisimost Square, ending at Knyaz Alexander I Square. The return journey retraces the path via Knyaz Alexander I Square, Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard, Gen. Gurko Street, Vasil Levski Boulevard, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, and back to Prof. Fridtjof Nansen Street.

