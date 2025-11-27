Sofia to Make History Hosting Final Bulgarian Stage of Giro d’Italia 2026

Sofia will make history in international cycling as it hosts the final Bulgarian stage of the 2026 Giro d’Italia, marking a major milestone for the capital in securing high-profile global sporting events. The announcement was confirmed yesterday by the Council of Ministers, recognizing Sofia’s growing status as a city capable of hosting events of international importance.

The Giro d’Italia, considered the world’s second most prestigious cycling race, will begin its 109th edition on May 8, 2026, in Nessebar and traverse Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, and Plovdiv. On May 10, the peloton will reach Sofia for the final Bulgarian stage before continuing southward to Italy. The inclusion of Sofia as the concluding stop in Bulgaria highlights the city’s long-term benefits in sports development, tourism, and global visibility.

The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators and international media coverage, while more than 2,000 participants from the official caravan, cyclists, coaches, mechanics, medics, and technical personnel will descend on the capital. Millions more worldwide will witness the spectacle on television, as the Giro d’Italia regularly draws over 700 million viewers annually, offering Sofia unprecedented exposure on a global stage.

Municipal Councilor Dimitar Petrov described the event as a source of pride for the city. He noted that the Giro d’Italia allows Sofia to leave a lasting mark on the race’s history and enhance its profile as a destination for international tourism and sports. Petrov will join the Bulgarian delegation at the official route announcement in Rome on December 1.

In preparation, Sofia is planning a rich program of events leading up to and on May 10, aimed at all age groups. The activities will cater both to cycling enthusiasts and the general public, creating a festive atmosphere and celebrating the city’s place on the international sporting map.