Bulgaria Sees 58% Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales, Ranks Among EU Leaders

Bulgaria is witnessing a remarkable surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, placing the country fourth in the European Union in terms of growth. Between January and October 2025, electric car sales in Bulgaria increased by 58.1%, trailing only Slovenia, Slovakia, and Lithuania. In terms of the overall number of registered EVs, Bulgaria is ranked third in the EU, just ahead of Slovakia (4.5%) and Croatia (1.5%), but still behind the leaders by 4.8%. Notably, Italy, a major automotive market, has a comparably low number of registered electric vehicles.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, the Center for Urban Mobility, and the state electronic services portal, as of June 3, 2025, Bulgaria had 22,372 fully electric vehicles registered out of a total of 3,762,267 cars, meaning EVs account for less than 0.6% of all vehicles. In the capital, Sofia, electric vehicles make up just 1% of the more than 1.2 million registered vehicles, totaling 12,753 EVs, including buses, trucks, and mopeds.

Across the European Union, the electric car market continues to expand. Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) show that EVs accounted for 16.4% of all new passenger car registrations in the first ten months of 2025, up from 13.2% in the same period in 2024. Between January and October, 1,473,447 new electric cars were registered in the EU, an increase of over 301,000 compared with a year earlier. Germany led the bloc with more than 434,600 new EV registrations and a 39.4% year-on-year growth.

Among the EU’s largest economies, Spain experienced the steepest rise, with registrations jumping 89.7% to 81,100 vehicles. Italy followed with a 26.5% increase, while France saw a smaller 5.3% growth. In percentage terms, Poland recorded the fastest growth rate, with new EV registrations up 124.6% year-on-year, though electric vehicles still represent only 6.4% of Poland’s total market. Some countries, including Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania, and Estonia, recorded declines in EV registrations during this period.