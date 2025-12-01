Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

November 28, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova, who presented updates on the “Future for Children” initiative under the European Child Guarantee. Efforts include increasing preventive check-ups for pregnant women from vulnerable groups, boosting child immunization coverage, and providing free antiviral medications for children up to seven years old. The government aims to reduce the number of children living at risk of poverty to 200,000.

The “Future for Bulgaria” program, funded by the Human Resources Development Program, has supported 108 projects, with 83 implemented at the municipal level, offering integrated medical and social services to children and families. In parallel, the state’s food and material assistance program has distributed 176,000 vouchers for children’s kitchens in 40 municipalities, ensuring full nutrition for around 1,300 children. Nearly 5,000 newborns have also received essential supplies.

Under the European Child Guarantee, Bulgaria is preparing to define the concept of extreme poverty to better target aid and services to the most vulnerable families. Despite these initiatives, European statistics for this year show that 28% of children in Bulgaria live in poverty, placing the country second in the European Union after Spain.

