Brutal Murder in Bulgaria: Businessman’s Son Beaten to Death and Thrown Into River

Crime | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 14:30
Bulgaria: Brutal Murder in Bulgaria: Businessman’s Son Beaten to Death and Thrown Into River

The 23-year-old son of a prominent businessman from Madan, Bulgaria, was violently killed and his body discarded in a local river, the Smolyan District Prosecutor's Office confirmed. Authorities received a report of the crime around 10:12 p.m. last night.

According to unofficial sources, Kostadin Kabadzhov was attacked by a group of men near the wine industry area at the outskirts of Madan, heading toward Zlatograd. He was severely beaten before being thrown into the riverbed that runs through the town. The suspects were reportedly traveling in a van with Kardzhali license plates.

Police and fire brigade teams responded promptly, cordoning off the area and conducting an on-site inspection. Firefighters later retrieved Kabadzhov’s body from the river. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Smolyan reported that the victim suffered multiple contusions to the head from the assault, and investigators are working to determine the exact cause and circumstances of his death.

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office has not confirmed whether any suspects have been detained, according to BTA. Municipal authorities noted that witnesses saw a confrontation between Kabadzhov and the attackers before the murder occurred.

Kostadin Kabadzhov was the son of a well-known local businessman who served as a municipal councilor in 2010 for the "Leader" party. His father owns a gas station, hotel, and pawnshop, and was previously arrested in a 2010 special operation for usury. At that time, authorities noted he had extensive real estate holdings and engaged in significant property transactions.

Official updates on the case are expected from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Smolyan.

Tags: Madan, businessman, police

