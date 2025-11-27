Bulgaria's PM: December Talks Will Fix Withdrawn 2026 Budget Amid Opposition Pressure

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the National Assembly following the withdrawal of the draft 2026 budget, stressing that December provides sufficient time to address criticisms and ensure a balanced budget that reflects the government’s coalition. He acknowledged the complexity of coalition governance in a fragmented political landscape, highlighting that compromise among parties is essential to meet societal expectations.

Zhelyazkov underscored the need for dialogue with unions and employers to reach macroeconomic targets satisfactory to a broad segment of society. He expressed confidence that, through negotiation in December, a “golden mean” in income policy can be found. He also urged opposition MPs committed to Bulgaria’s European path to act reasonably to facilitate a workable budget solution. The Prime Minister praised the police for their professionalism during recent protests, noting their ability to distinguish between legitimate social demands and provocateurs.

At an emergency briefing, Zhelyazkov reiterated the government’s intention to request a credit of confidence from social partners for a transparent budgeting process. He emphasized the importance of stability as Bulgaria approaches entry into the eurozone and confirmed that coalition governance would remain the only viable form of government. Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and parliamentary majority representatives attended the statement.

The withdrawal follows GERB leader Boyko Borissov’s announcement ordering Zhelyazkov, Petkova, and the Joint Management Council to suspend the 2026 budget until dialogue resumes at the National Tripartite Cooperation Council. Asen Vassilev of opposition WCC-DB welcomed the decision, emphasizing that the government had ignored expert and business input before finally listening to public opinion. Vassilev stressed the importance of adopting their 10-point reform package and removing restrictions on business, SUPTO, and dividend taxation to ensure a sound budget.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" (part of WCC-DB), echoed the need for right-wing measures to be implemented, framing this as a chance to establish a constructive budget after public pressure. Meanwhile, Kostadin Kostadinov of "Revival" called for government resignation and nationwide protests, framing Wednesday’s demonstrations as a unifying moment for opposition forces against what he described as “mafia rule.”

Tsoncho Ganev of "Revival" highlighted the unprecedented unity among opposition groups, framing the withdrawal as evidence of the government backing down after a single protest. He called for continued public pressure and encouraged the WCC-DB to mobilize supporters for further demonstrations, while stressing the importance of non-aggressive participation.

