Lithuanian FM Warns Any Concessions to Russia on Ukraine Could Threaten Lithuania

November 27, 2025, Thursday
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has warned that any concession allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders, even minimally, could ultimately threaten Lithuania itself. Budrys stressed that legitimizing Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in any form would set a dangerous precedent, potentially inviting Moscow to attempt border changes in neighboring states.

If we allow borders to be altered in any way, no matter how small, they will come to us with a marker and a map, and later with tanks, to redraw borders. We cannot accept either de jure or de facto recognition of occupied territories. These principles are non-negotiable,” Budrys said.

The foreign minister emphasised that Europe must actively leverage its influence to secure a just peace in Ukraine. He explained that the rules of international diplomacy are straightforward: actors either bring levers and tools to the negotiating table to threaten, offer, or withhold, or they risk being sidelined entirely. “But then don’t complain if you’re not at that table,” Budrys added.

Budrys identified three levers Europe can clearly use in peace talks: the management of frozen Russian assets, the prospect of Ukrainian EU membership, and the creation of a Special Tribunal to address accountability for the war.

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump has instructed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to finalise a proposed peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow, and if the negotiations advance to the final stage, Trump plans to meet both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Trump, Russia’s main concession would be agreeing to halt hostilities and refrain from seizing additional territory. However, as CNN reported, the US and Ukraine remain at odds on several elements of the draft peace plan, including a controversial proposal that would see Ukraine withdraw without a fight from parts of Donetsk Oblast not currently under Russian control.

