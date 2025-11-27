Trump Urges Japan PM Sanae Takaichi To Avoid Escalating Tensions With China Over Taiwan

US President Donald Trump recently spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the phone, urging her to avoid escalating tensions with China regarding Taiwan, Kyodo News reported, citing The Wall Street Journal.

The conversation occurred amid rising strains between Tokyo and Beijing, following Takaichi’s remarks in parliament earlier this month. In those comments, she suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could create a scenario that might require Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to respond.

According to Kyodo News, Trump offered measured guidance during the call and did not pressure Takaichi to retract her statements, citing sources familiar with the discussion. A Japanese government official confirmed that both leaders discussed ways to ease diplomatic friction with China.

Trump has frequently praised Takaichi’s strong national security stance and, during a recent visit to Japan, highlighted the strength of the bilateral alliance. However, her recent parliamentary remarks angered Chinese President Xi Jinping at a moment when Trump was working to maintain stable ties with Beijing.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump suggested Takaichi soften her tone on Taiwan, acknowledging the domestic political constraints that might prevent her from fully retracting the statements that provoked China. Japanese officials reportedly viewed Trump’s message as a signal that he did not want the Taiwan issue to disrupt the thaw in US-China relations achieved last month, which included a Chinese pledge to increase purchases of American agricultural products amid ongoing trade disputes.

Trump told reporters he had a “great talk” with Takaichi on Monday night and said both Japan and China were “doing fine.” His conversation with the Japanese leader followed shortly after a call with Xi Jinping.

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing intensified after China condemned Takaichi’s November 7 parliamentary response, in which she suggested that a military strike on Taiwan could pose a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. The remarks were widely interpreted as implying that Japan might authorize its Self-Defense Forces to support the United States if China attempted a blockade or other coercive measures against Taiwan.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Takaichi said she reaffirmed strong Japan-US coordination during the call but declined to provide additional details, including whether her Taiwan-related comments were specifically discussed.

Beijing continues to maintain that Taiwan is a breakaway province that must eventually be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary, and insists the issue is strictly an “internal affair.”

Source: ANI