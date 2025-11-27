US Pushes Peace Deal Before Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Raising European Concerns

The United States is seeking to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine before committing to long-term security guarantees for Kyiv, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European partners, according to Politico. The discussions, reported by a European diplomat and an official familiar with the talks, indicated that Washington emphasized this condition in proposals delivered to Ukraine last week.

During a call with European officials on November 25, Rubio explained that President Donald Trump intends to negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine after a peace deal is finalized, aiming to ensure Kyiv’s long-term safety. Ukrainian leaders, however, consider Western security assurances a fundamental element for any potential agreement with Moscow, even as NATO members continue to evaluate the scope of military and intelligence support for the war-torn country. Trump has also stated that he will not host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House until a formal agreement is reached.

According to another European diplomat, Rubio previously referenced security guarantees during last weekend’s Geneva talks but did not elaborate on details and did not repeat the proposal during a separate call with UK and French officials. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly reiterated that the administration insists any peace deal must provide “full security guarantees and deterrence” for Ukraine, while the national security team continues to work toward a durable resolution to the conflict.

Earlier US peace proposals, voiced last week, suggested that Ukraine reduce its armed forces to 600,000 personnel, while Russia would face no equivalent limits. Rubio and other officials later framed the 28-point plan as a preliminary framework rather than a finalized proposal. The plan and related US messaging have drawn concern in Europe, with some diplomats warning that Trump’s posture appears increasingly neutral, potentially favoring Russia. One European diplomat criticized the plan for lacking provisions on human rights, humanitarian law, and international law, calling it a “security architecture full of holes.”

Russia, through Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, has indicated no willingness to make concessions despite expressing support for Trump’s peace initiatives. EU officials, including Kaja Kallas, have also voiced concerns about the absence of commitments or meaningful compromises from Moscow in the draft plan.

According to European Pravda, Trump has tasked Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll with finalizing the “peace deal” framework. Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow, and if the negotiations advance, Trump plans to meet both Vladimir Putin and Zelensky. Key elements under discussion include Russia agreeing to cease hostilities and refrain from seizing additional Ukrainian territory. However, disagreements persist, notably on proposals suggesting that Ukraine withdraw from parts of Donetsk Oblast currently outside Russian control, a point on which Kyiv and Washington hold divergent views.