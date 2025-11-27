Borissov Blinks First: The Bulgarian Government Pulls Controversial 2026 Budget After Night of Protests

Bulgaria Sees 58% Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales, Ranks Among EU Leaders
Bulgaria is witnessing a remarkable surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, placing the country fourth in the European Union in terms of growth
GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced in the Bulgarian parliament that the draft state budget for 2026 will be withdrawn. His statement came less than 24 hours after the large protest in central Sofia, where demonstrators surrounded the National Assembly, blocked exits and created a situation in which MPs remained inside the building for hours. Tensions escalated into clashes, including attacks on vehicles carrying lawmakers as they attempted to leave the area around the parliament.
Further reading: Thousands Gathered in Sofia to Protest Bulgaria's 2026 Budget
Borissov confirmed that the financial framework will not move forward in its current form. According to him, the 2026 budget proposal will be pulled back and reworked before being introduced again. He did not provide further specifics on what changes are expected but indicated that the revision process will begin immediately.
"I told the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to withdraw the budget or find a legal form, because it was adopted on first reading. Until the dialogue with the tripartite is restored and until everyone understands how it will be managed in the coming years, we will work with the old budget," Borissov said.
More information is expected as the government outlines how it plans to adjust the draft following the unrest and public backlash.
The Varna District Court has lifted the detention of the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, after nearly five months in custody
GERB leader Boyko Borissov said the channel of communication between employers and trade unions has been reopened, announcing that talks will resume on Friday
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the National Assembly following the withdrawal of the draft 2026 budget, stressing that December provides sufficient time to address criticisms and ensure a balanced budget
The Bulgarian authorities still cannot say how many people were detained during the protest held last night in front of the National Assembly
A large protest is underway at "Nezavisimost" Square in Sofia, organized by the opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), targeting the government’s draft Budget for 2026
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence