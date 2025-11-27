Borissov Blinks First: The Bulgarian Government Pulls Controversial 2026 Budget After Night of Protests

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Borissov Blinks First: The Bulgarian Government Pulls Controversial 2026 Budget After Night of Protests

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced in the Bulgarian parliament that the draft state budget for 2026 will be withdrawn. His statement came less than 24 hours after the large protest in central Sofia, where demonstrators surrounded the National Assembly, blocked exits and created a situation in which MPs remained inside the building for hours. Tensions escalated into clashes, including attacks on vehicles carrying lawmakers as they attempted to leave the area around the parliament.

Borissov confirmed that the financial framework will not move forward in its current form. According to him, the 2026 budget proposal will be pulled back and reworked before being introduced again. He did not provide further specifics on what changes are expected but indicated that the revision process will begin immediately.

"I told the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to withdraw the budget or find a legal form, because it was adopted on first reading. Until the dialogue with the tripartite is restored and until everyone understands how it will be managed in the coming years, we will work with the old budget," Borissov said.

More information is expected as the government outlines how it plans to adjust the draft following the unrest and public backlash.

