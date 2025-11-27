Unclear Number of Detainees After Last Night's Protest in Sofia

The Bulgarian authorities still cannot say how many people were detained during the protest held last night in front of the National Assembly, where demonstrators rallied against the proposed state budget.

The unrest began shortly after midnight, when a group of protesters attempted to block Dondukov Boulevard using overturned garbage containers and tried to stop a passing vehicle of members of parliament. Police moved in to prevent the blockade. During the brief confrontation, three officers and three demonstrators were injured. According to unofficial accounts, pepper spray was used, and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

 

The protest in the Triangle of Power grew increasingly tense as lawmakers inside the parliament continued discussions on next year’s budget. Thousands of people surrounded the building, blocking all exits and stacking garbage containers to prevent deputies from leaving. The situation escalated when parts of the crowd attempted to breach the police cordon while others threw bottles and stones. Officers responded with tear gas and pepper spray to push the crowd back.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that three police officers were hurt, and two required medical examinations. Organizers had been instructed to end the demonstration by 10:00 p.m., in line with their permit, but refused to disperse. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., another clash erupted near the "Mladezhki" Theatre when MP Tsoncho Ganev from "Revival" tried to drive through the area. Police officers forced a path around the vehicle as protesters hurled bottles, scooters and trash bins at the car.

Meanwhile, the area around the presidency stayed relatively calm despite heavy rain.

The protest was driven by several grievances over the draft Budget 2026. Critics oppose the planned increase in social security contributions and the proposal to double the tax on dividends, arguing that these measures would place additional strain on businesses and lower household incomes. There is also strong criticism of what many describe as inflated and poorly targeted government spending, with funds directed toward unreformed institutions such as the Interior Ministry, the public administration and the judiciary instead of tackling deep structural issues.

Opponents also warn that the budget envisions a lasting deficit and a sharp rise in state debt over the coming years, which they say creates serious financial risks. Business groups and trade unions have additionally voiced frustration over what they see as insufficient dialogue and a lack of transparency in preparing the financial framework.

