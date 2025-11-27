Revolut Ends BGN Outbound Transfers Today Ahead of Euro Transition

Revolut has announced a detailed plan for Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, aiming to ensure a smooth migration for its 1.2 million retail and business clients in the country. The global digital bank, which serves over 65 million customers worldwide, emphasized that no additional fees or costs will be imposed as a result of the currency change.

Beginning on 17th December 2025, Revolut will phase out BGN accounts and pockets. Existing BGN balances will be automatically converted to euros at the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 BGN per 1 € as established by EU Council Regulation 2025/1409. Customers will continue to make card transactions in lev until 31st December 2025, with amounts deducted from their euro accounts. Regular fees for subscription plans and transactional services will be billed in euros from 17th December onward, while account details will remain unchanged.

Revolut has also outlined changes to bank transfers. From 27th November, BGN outbound payments will no longer be processed, and inbound BGN payments will stop being accepted from 10th December. Any incoming returns or rejected transfers after that date will be converted into euros and credited to the customer’s nominated euro account, with IBANs remaining unaffected.

Mariia Lukash, Head of Growth CEE at Revolut, highlighted that the bank’s proactive approach is designed to ensure a seamless experience for its clients. Drawing from experience in other EU markets that recently adopted the euro, Lukash explained that an early, well-managed transition allows Revolut teams to fully support customers, particularly ahead of the holiday season.

Revolut Bank UAB, a licensed European bank established in Lithuania and regulated by both the Bank of Lithuania and the European Central Bank, was founded in 2015. Today, it offers a broad range of financial services, with users worldwide completing more than 800 million transactions monthly through the platform.