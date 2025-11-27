Revolut Ends BGN Outbound Transfers Today Ahead of Euro Transition

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Revolut Ends BGN Outbound Transfers Today Ahead of Euro Transition

Revolut has announced a detailed plan for Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, aiming to ensure a smooth migration for its 1.2 million retail and business clients in the country. The global digital bank, which serves over 65 million customers worldwide, emphasized that no additional fees or costs will be imposed as a result of the currency change.

Beginning on 17th December 2025, Revolut will phase out BGN accounts and pockets. Existing BGN balances will be automatically converted to euros at the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 BGN per 1 € as established by EU Council Regulation 2025/1409. Customers will continue to make card transactions in lev until 31st December 2025, with amounts deducted from their euro accounts. Regular fees for subscription plans and transactional services will be billed in euros from 17th December onward, while account details will remain unchanged.

Revolut has also outlined changes to bank transfers. From 27th November, BGN outbound payments will no longer be processed, and inbound BGN payments will stop being accepted from 10th December. Any incoming returns or rejected transfers after that date will be converted into euros and credited to the customer’s nominated euro account, with IBANs remaining unaffected.

Mariia Lukash, Head of Growth CEE at Revolut, highlighted that the bank’s proactive approach is designed to ensure a seamless experience for its clients. Drawing from experience in other EU markets that recently adopted the euro, Lukash explained that an early, well-managed transition allows Revolut teams to fully support customers, particularly ahead of the holiday season.

Revolut Bank UAB, a licensed European bank established in Lithuania and regulated by both the Bank of Lithuania and the European Central Bank, was founded in 2015. Today, it offers a broad range of financial services, with users worldwide completing more than 800 million transactions monthly through the platform.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Revolut, euro, Bulgaria, BGN

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees 58% Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales, Ranks Among EU Leaders

Bulgaria is witnessing a remarkable surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, placing the country fourth in the European Union in terms of growth

Business | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova

Society » Health | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sofia Housing Prices Keep Rising as Buyers Face Limited Supply Ahead of Euro Adoption

Experts say Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone does not automatically drive property prices upward

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Businesses Give Government December 15 Deadline for New Budget

At a national meeting in Veliko Tarnovo, representatives from multiple sectors of Bulgaria’s economy issued an ultimatum to the government, giving it until December 15

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 18:00

Red Alerts Issued: Southern Bulgaria Braces for Torrential Rains and Possible Flooding

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Bulgaria for Friday, November 28

Society » Environment | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:21

Bulgaria: Borissov Restarts Dialogue with Employers as Peevski Issues Stark Warning After Budget Protests

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said the channel of communication between employers and trade unions has been reopened, announcing that talks will resume on Friday

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Botas Suffers Record 1 Billion Loss as Turkey’s Energy Subsidies Backfire

Turkey’s state-run energy company Botas reported a record loss of USD 1 billion (around 1.85 billion BGN) in 2024

Business » Energy | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 15:06

Eurozone Entry Set to Transform Bulgaria’s Economy, Analysis Shows

The Council for Economic Analysis has released a detailed study on the macroeconomic implications of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Bulgaria Becomes Europe’s Automotive Powerhouse: Half of All Cars Use Local Parts

Bulgaria has become a key hub for automotive components in Europe, with roughly one in every two cars on the continent using parts manufactured in the country

Business » Industry | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:47

Property Market in Bulgaria: Surge in Demand for New Construction Homes Pushes Prices Up 10%

Georgi Shopov, chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs, expects greenfield property prices in Bulgaria to rise by 10% as the country enters the eurozone

Business » Properties | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:08

The Euro Effect: Hospitality Sector in Bulgaria Warns of Cash Payments and Possible Closures on New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve is expected to unfold differently for Bulgaria’s hotel and restaurant sector

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:02

Budget 2026 Sparks Outrage: Employers Warn Every Worker in Bulgaria Now Carries 15,000 Euros Debt Burden

Today’s nationwide protest focuses on the draft budget for 2026, which is moving to its second reading in parliamentary committees

Business | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria