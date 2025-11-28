Bulgaria Becomes Europe’s Automotive Powerhouse: Half of All Cars Use Local Parts

Bulgaria has become a key hub for automotive components in Europe, with roughly one in every two cars on the continent using parts manufactured in the country. The sector now generates nearly €11 billion in turnover, highlighting its rapid expansion over the past decade. According to the business forum “Bulgaria-China: Cooperation in the Automotive Sector,” the industry’s contribution to GDP has grown from less than 1% in 2012 to between 10% and 15% today.

The year 2026 is expected to mark a significant milestone, as several major contracts with Chinese automotive companies are anticipated. Lyubomir Stanislavov, executive director of Automotive Cluster Bulgaria, noted that the upcoming year could see multiple agreements signed, accelerating Chinese investment in the country. Chery, the Chinese manufacturer, plans to enter the Bulgarian market in 2026, launching plug-in hybrid SUV models and collaborating with Visteon’s software center in Bulgaria to develop future vehicle systems.

Bulgaria’s engineering and production quality have received high praise from international partners. Tsvetan Simeonov, chairman of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, cited a German manufacturer expanding operations in Ruse due to the exceptional performance of local teams. While similar machinery in Germany and the Czech Republic had a 7% defect rate, the Ruse-based engineers reduced it to just 0.7%. Companies like Witte Automotive – Ruse have proven they can compete effectively with Chinese firms on both quality and cost.

The sector has evolved from relying on low-cost labor to producing high-technology components. Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov emphasized that Bulgaria is no longer just a destination for cheap labor, highlighting the country’s growing engineering capabilities. Currently, the industry comprises over 380 companies employing around 75,000 people, supported by 38 research and development centers. Notably, 80% of sensors used in European cars are manufactured in Bulgaria.

Chinese interest in Bulgaria is growing alongside the domestic industry. Ambassador Dai Qinli of the People’s Republic of China highlighted that China produced 31 million cars last year and pointed to the expanding trade between the two countries, which rose from .9 billion to .1 billion in 2024. Chinese companies are increasingly seeking European engineering expertise, EU market access, and local parts production, positioning Bulgaria as a critical partner for future automotive ventures.