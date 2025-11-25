Bulgaria Braces for Thursday Chaos: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Sweep the Country

Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria. Authorities have activated different warning levels for several regions, cautioning that localised downpours could quickly intensify. In some areas, rainfall is expected to reach 25 to 40 l/sq.m in damage-assessment cost terms). A higher alert level warns that precipitation may become widespread and significantly heavier, with 50 to 80 l/sq.m increasing the likelihood of flash flooding, strong gusts and substantial property damage.

Separate notices have been issued for heavy snowfall, with forecasters expecting snow cover to exceed 10 cm within a short period in some areas. In mountain regions, totals could reach 10 to 30 cm, raising the risk of blizzards, drifting snow and difficult travel conditions.

During the night leading into Thursday, most parts of the country will remain cloudy, while fog will settle in the plains and low-lying regions. Rain will spread across Western Bulgaria, becoming more intense after midnight and into the early hours over the southwest and the southern regions, where thunderstorms are also expected. In the Danube Plain, northwesterly winds will bring colder air, pushing temperatures down to 4–7°C. Elsewhere, southerly winds will stay brisk, keeping minimum temperatures between 9°C and 12°C, with daytime values rising to 15–22°C.

Over the course of the day, the heaviest rainfall will concentrate in the southwest and the far south, and isolated thunder is possible. Later on, rain will expand into Central Northern Bulgaria, reaching the eastern part of the country overnight into Friday. The Danube Plain is expected to remain mostly cloudy and foggy, with intermittent light rain.

Sofia will see rain beginning overnight from the southwest. Temperatures early Thursday will remain around 8–10°C, followed by intermittent light showers through the day. More persistent rainfall is forecast in nearby regions such as Blagoevgrad, Sandanski, Kyustendil, Pernik and Dragoman. Daily highs are expected around 8–9°C, with a moderate southwest wind shifting to the northwest by evening.

Mountain conditions will be poor and unsuitable for tourism. The night will be dominated by rain and fog, with snowfall forming above 1700–1900 meters. Winds from the south-southwest will strengthen, and significant precipitation is anticipated over Rila, Pirin and the Central Balkan Range. Temperatures will reach about 6°C at 1200 meters and around 0°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will stay mostly cloudy during the night, with light rain expected mainly in the southern areas. On Thursday, cloud cover will vary but rain is likely again after midday, particularly on the Southern Coast. Maximum temperatures will range between 18°C and 22°C. Sea water temperatures remain at 15–16°C, with waves at 2–3 points.

Across the Balkans, a cyclone positioned over central and southwestern parts of the peninsula will dominate the weather pattern in the coming days. Many southwestern and central regions will experience sustained rainfall, while thunderstorms will develop along the Adriatic coast.