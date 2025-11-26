Budget 2026 Sparks Outrage: Employers Warn Every Worker in Bulgaria Now Carries 15,000 Euros Debt Burden

Today’s nationwide protest focuses on the draft budget for 2026, which is moving to its second reading in parliamentary committees. The dissatisfaction expressed by employers’ groups is now reinforced by the European Commission, which warned that the financial framework Bulgaria is preparing may breach the EU’s fiscal rules.

Vasil Velev, head of the Association of Industrial Capital, said the warnings from Brussels only confirm what economists have been predicting for months: an excessive deficit is likely if the government maintains its current course. According to him, the proposed budget clearly fails to inspire confidence.

Businessman Ivaylo Penchev described the EC’s message as a direct caution that must prompt immediate action. In his view, Bulgaria needs fewer regulations and lower taxes to stay competitive. He argued that the country’s appeal in recent years has rested on a simple tax system and relatively low fiscal burdens - advantages that will disappear if the new budget introduces more levies and administrative barriers. Losing these last strengths, he warned, would leave Bulgaria without economic leverage.

Penchev pointed out that nearly 1.9 million people in the private sector sustain the rest of the population. One employed person effectively supports almost two non-working individuals, including jobless citizens, children, pensioners, and around 600,000 civil servants. He emphasized that civil servants do not generate added value but participate in redistributing what the private sector produces.

He also drew attention to the scale of Bulgaria’s public debt, which stands at about 30 billion leva (approximately 15.3 billion euros). Spread across the working population, this amounts to around 30,000 leva per employed person (about 15,300 euros). He stressed that workers owe money they never received, as it had been borrowed and spent by the state. According to him, the government now plans to increase this debt burden by another 23 percent in a single year.

Regarding today’s demonstrations, Velev noted that employers’ unity remains unchanged. All four major employer organizations oppose the budget and have a shared position. Their demands focus on stopping tax and social security hikes and preserving the existing fiscal model, which they consider one of Europe’s better systems. Bulgaria ranks among the top five countries out of 32 in terms of tax structure, following Estonia, Cyprus, Switzerland, and Latvia.

Velev added that the Association of Industrial Capital has consistently maintained a transparent stance, regardless of which party governs. He also stressed that although opposition figures will be present at the evening protest, employers should not be linked politically to any group.