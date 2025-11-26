Hong Kong Tower Inferno Leaves At Least 13 Dead and Hundreds Displaced

Manslaughter Arrests After Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Kills 44 and Engulfs Entire Housing Complex
Hong Kong police have detained three men on suspicion of manslaughter following the massive blaze that swept through a large residential complex
A massive fire tore through several residential towers in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, leaving a high death toll and overwhelming the city’s emergency services. Initial reports from local media spoke of at least four fatalities and three injured, but fire officials later confirmed that 13 people had died after flames engulfed seven high-rise buildings in a densely populated housing complex. Nine victims were found dead at the scene, and four more succumbed to their injuries in hospital. At least 15 residents were injured, two of them in critical condition, and roughly 700 people had to be evacuated to temporary shelters.
Real hell in Hong Kong: fire engulfs massive high-rises— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 26, 2025
Several residential blocks housing thousands of people are burning at once, trapping residents in a blazing inferno. The fire is spreading extremely fast.
At least four deaths have been reported so far, including a… pic.twitter.com/Jpp3rBaRLq
The blaze erupted on Wednesday afternoon in the northeastern part of the New Territories and intensified rapidly as it moved across bamboo scaffolding that had been installed for ongoing renovation work. Bamboo scaffolding is widely used in Hong Kong, but the material burns more easily than metal structures common in other major cities. Fire officials said the flames, helped by windy conditions, spread from the external scaffolding into the residential blocks and then jumped to other nearby towers within the same complex, which consists of eight buildings and almost 2,000 apartments.
Footage from the scene showed entire facades lit up, with bright flames bursting from windows and thick black smoke towering above the district. Firefighters worked for hours as the situation worsened, eventually upgrading the alarm to level 5, the highest category, after nightfall. According to the Fire Services Department, conditions inside the buildings were extremely difficult. The temperature was very high, and falling debris and collapsing scaffolding made entering upper floors dangerous. Many residents remained trapped as crews attempted to force their way inside.
Authorities dispatched 128 fire trucks and 57 ambulances, deploying hundreds of firefighters, police officers and paramedics. One firefighter died in the operation, and another was treated for heat exhaustion. Local district councillor Lo Hiu fung told television reporters that a significant number of those trapped were elderly residents. District authorities opened emergency shelters for people left without homes.
Residents described the fear and helplessness as they watched the fire spread across the towers. One man, giving only the surname Wu, told local media that he had already stopped thinking about his belongings because the sight of the flames made the loss feel inevitable.
Tai Po, a suburban area close to the border with Shenzhen, is known for its large residential estates. The government announced earlier this year that bamboo scaffolding would gradually be phased out from public projects following safety concerns, though it remains common at private sites. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities say more information will follow as investigations continue.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has warned that any concession allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders, even minimally, could ultimately threaten Lithuania itself
US President Donald Trump recently spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the phone, urging her to avoid escalating tensions with China regarding Taiwan
The United States is seeking to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine before committing to long-term security guarantees for Kyiv
Hong Kong police have detained three men on suspicion of manslaughter following the massive blaze that swept through a large residential complex
Two West Virginia National Guardsmen remained in critical condition after they were shot near the White House, in what Washington mayor Muriel Bowser described as a targeted attack
North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, dismissed the assault on Bulgarian journalist Vladimir Perev as an act of self-inflicted harm
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence