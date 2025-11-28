Russia's Ambassador Warns Bulgaria Over Lukoil: 'Growing Russophobia Cannot Go Unchallenged'

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows, placing the responsibility primarily on the Bulgarian side. She singled out the government’s handling of the Lukoil case as a major point of tension, stressing that Russia will defend its interests and seek legal remedies internationally if necessary.

Mitrofanova accused Bulgaria of pursuing an increasingly Russophobic policy. She noted that official contacts with Russia have been frozen at Bulgaria’s initiative and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has delayed resolving urgent matters concerning Russian institutions operating in the country. The ambassador argued that EU and U.S. sanctions against Russia are illegal, discriminatory, and harmful not only to official diplomacy but also to ordinary people’s interactions.

Focusing on the Lukoil case, Mitrofanova stressed that the dispute concerns fundamental private property rights. She warned that the appointment of a Bulgarian state administrator to the Burgas refinery sets a dangerous precedent, as it allows for the confiscation of private business without the owner’s consent. She called for all legitimate interests of large international companies such as Lukoil to be respected, noting that violations of property rights undermine global trade norms.

Mitrofanova also emphasized that economic relations are being held hostage to political games by Brussels and Washington, with European citizens suffering the most. Disrupted trade chains have prompted companies to redirect production to more stable markets, particularly in the U.S. and Asia, leading to business closures, slower economic growth, and rising unemployment and inflation. In contrast, Russia continues to grow economically, achieving a GDP increase of 4.1 percent in 2024, and has become the world’s fourth-largest economy after China, the U.S., and India.

The ambassador reiterated that Russia harbors no ill will toward Bulgaria or its citizens, who remain welcome to visit Russia and participate in social and political events. However, she highlighted that cultural, educational, sports, and municipal institutions have been instructed not to engage with Russian entities, citing written orders.

Mitrofanova criticized the broader sanctions regime, arguing that measures such as bans on travel and tours to Russia are absurd, damaging not only high-level diplomacy but also people-to-people contacts. She postponed a meeting in Stara Zagora scheduled for November 29, stating she did not wish to escalate tensions unnecessarily.