Russia's Ambassador Warns Bulgaria Over Lukoil: 'Growing Russophobia Cannot Go Unchallenged'

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09
Bulgaria: Russia's Ambassador Warns Bulgaria Over Lukoil: 'Growing Russophobia Cannot Go Unchallenged'

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows, placing the responsibility primarily on the Bulgarian side. She singled out the government’s handling of the Lukoil case as a major point of tension, stressing that Russia will defend its interests and seek legal remedies internationally if necessary.

Mitrofanova accused Bulgaria of pursuing an increasingly Russophobic policy. She noted that official contacts with Russia have been frozen at Bulgaria’s initiative and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has delayed resolving urgent matters concerning Russian institutions operating in the country. The ambassador argued that EU and U.S. sanctions against Russia are illegal, discriminatory, and harmful not only to official diplomacy but also to ordinary people’s interactions.

Focusing on the Lukoil case, Mitrofanova stressed that the dispute concerns fundamental private property rights. She warned that the appointment of a Bulgarian state administrator to the Burgas refinery sets a dangerous precedent, as it allows for the confiscation of private business without the owner’s consent. She called for all legitimate interests of large international companies such as Lukoil to be respected, noting that violations of property rights undermine global trade norms.

Mitrofanova also emphasized that economic relations are being held hostage to political games by Brussels and Washington, with European citizens suffering the most. Disrupted trade chains have prompted companies to redirect production to more stable markets, particularly in the U.S. and Asia, leading to business closures, slower economic growth, and rising unemployment and inflation. In contrast, Russia continues to grow economically, achieving a GDP increase of 4.1 percent in 2024, and has become the world’s fourth-largest economy after China, the U.S., and India.

The ambassador reiterated that Russia harbors no ill will toward Bulgaria or its citizens, who remain welcome to visit Russia and participate in social and political events. However, she highlighted that cultural, educational, sports, and municipal institutions have been instructed not to engage with Russian entities, citing written orders.

Mitrofanova criticized the broader sanctions regime, arguing that measures such as bans on travel and tours to Russia are absurd, damaging not only high-level diplomacy but also people-to-people contacts. She postponed a meeting in Stara Zagora scheduled for November 29, stating she did not wish to escalate tensions unnecessarily.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, Bulgaria, mitrofanova, Russophobic

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees 58% Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales, Ranks Among EU Leaders

Bulgaria is witnessing a remarkable surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, placing the country fourth in the European Union in terms of growth

Business | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova

Society » Health | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sofia Housing Prices Keep Rising as Buyers Face Limited Supply Ahead of Euro Adoption

Experts say Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone does not automatically drive property prices upward

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Revolut Ends BGN Outbound Transfers Today Ahead of Euro Transition

Revolut has announced a detailed plan for Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, aiming to ensure a smooth migration for its 1.2 million retail and business clients in the country

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:01

Eurozone Entry Set to Transform Bulgaria’s Economy, Analysis Shows

The Council for Economic Analysis has released a detailed study on the macroeconomic implications of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Bulgaria's PM: December Talks Will Fix Withdrawn 2026 Budget Amid Opposition Pressure

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the National Assembly following the withdrawal of the draft 2026 budget, stressing that December provides sufficient time to address criticisms and ensure a balanced budget

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgaria Reaffirms Backing for Ukraine, Citing Threats to Regional Security

Bulgaria reiterated its unwavering backing for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and durable peace, one that preserves the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rests entirely on compliance with international law

Politics » Diplomacy | November 24, 2025, Monday // 15:30

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria: Peace Must Include Kyiv, U.S., and Europe

Ukraine insists that any peace agreement must involve Kyiv, Europe, and the United States, and must focus on ending the war rather than allowing occupation

Politics » Diplomacy | November 21, 2025, Friday // 17:22

Bulgaria Set to Lead EU Danube Strategy Again in 2026

In 2026, Bulgaria will once again take the helm of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), marking its second term in this role

Politics » Diplomacy | November 17, 2025, Monday // 14:03

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry Urges Russia to End Satellite Signal Jamming Across Europe

About a month after Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev controversially allowed Vladimir Putin to cross Bulgarian airspace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now taken a firm stance against Moscow

Politics » Diplomacy | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:22

102nd Republic of Türkiye Celebrated in Bulgaria with Friendship and Culture

The 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated in Bulgaria with a special program rich in friendship, culture, and art

Politics » Diplomacy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

Strategic Partnership: Vietnam Seeks Easier Access for Citizens Visiting Bulgaria

Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam has called on Bulgaria to simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens to encourage more visitors to the country, during his official visit to Sofia

Politics » Diplomacy | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria