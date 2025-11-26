Pressure On Russia Or Risk More Wars, Warns Von Der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Europe to maintain strong pressure on Russia, emphasizing that Moscow’s approach has not changed despite its stated willingness to engage in peace talks. Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she warned that Russia continues to seek the redrawing of borders and the restoration of its former spheres of influence. Von der Leyen argued that Russia has always believed it could outlast Ukraine and its allies, and noted a recurring pattern: whenever serious progress toward negotiations arises, Russian attacks escalate, targeting civilians.

Von der Leyen’s comments come amid US-led peace talks in Geneva, which revised a previously leaked 28-point plan perceived as heavily favoring Moscow. European leaders, not consulted on the original template, were concerned it could undermine sanctions and allow Moscow access to immobilized assets. In response, informal EU meetings and a “Coalition of the Willing” virtual summit were held to strengthen Europe’s voice and ensure Ukraine’s interests are central. Von der Leyen reiterated the principle: “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about Europe without Europe. Nothing about NATO without NATO,” and argued against limiting the Ukrainian armed forces, calling for strong security guarantees.

The EU is also considering a multinational force to enhance deterrence after the war, which Moscow has rejected. Von der Leyen stressed that borders cannot be changed by force, warning that any concession could encourage further aggression. She highlighted the financial and military support Ukraine will require for 2026–2027, estimated at €135 billion, proposing three funding options: bilateral contributions, EU-level borrowing, or a reparations loan based on Russia’s frozen central bank assets, valued at roughly €210 billion. While most EU capitals favor the reparations loan to avoid straining national budgets, Belgium has expressed concerns about Moscow’s potential retaliation. The Commission is ready to present a legal framework to address Belgium’s demands.

Von der Leyen concluded by reaffirming the need to sustain pressure on Russia, citing the EU’s 19 sanction packages and recent US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil. She acknowledged the complexity and volatility of the situation but emphasized that Europe must seize opportunities to advance a just and lasting peace.