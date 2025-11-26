Pressure On Russia Or Risk More Wars, Warns Von Der Leyen

World » EU | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Pressure On Russia Or Risk More Wars, Warns Von Der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Europe to maintain strong pressure on Russia, emphasizing that Moscow’s approach has not changed despite its stated willingness to engage in peace talks. Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she warned that Russia continues to seek the redrawing of borders and the restoration of its former spheres of influence. Von der Leyen argued that Russia has always believed it could outlast Ukraine and its allies, and noted a recurring pattern: whenever serious progress toward negotiations arises, Russian attacks escalate, targeting civilians.

Von der Leyen’s comments come amid US-led peace talks in Geneva, which revised a previously leaked 28-point plan perceived as heavily favoring Moscow. European leaders, not consulted on the original template, were concerned it could undermine sanctions and allow Moscow access to immobilized assets. In response, informal EU meetings and a “Coalition of the Willing” virtual summit were held to strengthen Europe’s voice and ensure Ukraine’s interests are central. Von der Leyen reiterated the principle: “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about Europe without Europe. Nothing about NATO without NATO,” and argued against limiting the Ukrainian armed forces, calling for strong security guarantees.

The EU is also considering a multinational force to enhance deterrence after the war, which Moscow has rejected. Von der Leyen stressed that borders cannot be changed by force, warning that any concession could encourage further aggression. She highlighted the financial and military support Ukraine will require for 2026–2027, estimated at €135 billion, proposing three funding options: bilateral contributions, EU-level borrowing, or a reparations loan based on Russia’s frozen central bank assets, valued at roughly €210 billion. While most EU capitals favor the reparations loan to avoid straining national budgets, Belgium has expressed concerns about Moscow’s potential retaliation. The Commission is ready to present a legal framework to address Belgium’s demands.

Von der Leyen concluded by reaffirming the need to sustain pressure on Russia, citing the EU’s 19 sanction packages and recent US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil. She acknowledged the complexity and volatility of the situation but emphasized that Europe must seize opportunities to advance a just and lasting peace.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, von der leyen

Related Articles:

Lithuanian FM Warns Any Concessions to Russia on Ukraine Could Threaten Lithuania

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has warned that any concession allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders, even minimally, could ultimately threaten Lithuania itself

World » EU | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:35

US Pushes Peace Deal Before Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Raising European Concerns

The United States is seeking to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine before committing to long-term security guarantees for Kyiv

World » Ukraine | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:30

Ex-Defense Minister: 'If Ukraine Falls, Bulgaria Is Next'

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that if Ukraine were to collapse, Bulgaria could be next in line

Politics » Defense | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:08

Trump Walks Back Ukraine Deal Deadline, Calls 28-Point Plan 'Just a Map'

U.S. President Donald Trump clarified on November 25 that Ukraine is not bound by a fixed deadline to accept the originally drafted 28-point proposal for ending the war

World » Ukraine | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Kremlin-Scripted 'Peace Plan' Push: Trump Calls Witkoff’s Role 'Standard Negotiation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, discussed how to pass Moscow’s proposed “peace plan” to US President Donald Trump’s circle

World » Russia | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

French, British, and Turkish Troops Could Deploy to Ukraine After Peace Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with RTL that troops from France, the United Kingdom, or Turkey could be stationed in Ukraine immediately after a future peace agreement is signed

World » Ukraine | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 21:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Lithuanian FM Warns Any Concessions to Russia on Ukraine Could Threaten Lithuania

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has warned that any concession allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders, even minimally, could ultimately threaten Lithuania itself

World » EU | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:35

EU Approves 1.5B Defense Investment Program, with 300 Million Allocated to Ukraine

The European Parliament has formally approved a 1.5-billion-euro program aimed at funding defense investments across the European Union

World » EU | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:20

EU Prosecutors Uncover Signs of Organized Scheme in Bulgarian Farm Subsidy Case

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe in Bulgaria into suspected misuse of EU agricultural subsidies

World » EU | November 21, 2025, Friday // 16:25

The European Commission Refers Bulgaria to EU Courts

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the EU over its ongoing failure to meet obligations under the Directive on reducing national emissions

World » EU | November 21, 2025, Friday // 15:12

Roberta Metsola Backs Bulgaria’s Euro Bid, Urges EU to Fight Disinformation and Apathy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan during a gathering of European parliamentary leaders in Brussels

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

EU Launches 'Military Schengen' to Cut Troop Transit Times to Days

The European Commission has unveiled a new “military Schengen” initiative aimed at drastically improving the speed at which troops and military equipment can move across EU borders

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria