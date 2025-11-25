Families Lost on Plovdiv Ring Road: Locals Demand Faster Road Widening and Safety Fixes

A recent tragedy on the Plovdiv Ring Road has sparked public outrage and demands for urgent road safety measures. On Monday evening, a family of three - Maria and Todor Pushkov and their 14-year-old daughter - lost their lives after being struck head-on by a heavy truck. Their youngest child, aged seven, remains in critical condition in hospital. The truck driver, who had been driving for only a year, reportedly dropped his mobile phone, which may have distracted him. He has been detained for 72 hours, charged, and had his license revoked.

Road safety experts emphasize that the accident reflects broader structural problems with the Ring Road. Ivaylo Krushev, a transportation specialist, pointed out that the road’s capacity is long exceeded and that it was not designed for the current volume of traffic. “Currently, this section is effectively a rural road, where two cars can barely pass each other. This is unacceptable and a major factor in serious accidents,” he said. Krushev stressed that the only solution is an urgent reconstruction of the road to accommodate modern traffic demands.

Local residents are also calling for immediate action. The “Komatevtsi for Komatevo” association blocked the road this morning, demanding both the removal of recently installed guardrails and the expansion of the route. The metal barriers, installed in 2021, prevent drivers from pulling off the road to avoid collisions, critics say. Donka Toseva, representing the association, stated that citizens expect the work to be completed by December 10.

Authorities have responded with some steps: the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works recently announced that the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) would begin inspecting the site following the fatal crash. However, the proposed expansion of the road, which currently has only one lane in each direction, is not scheduled to start until the end of 2026.

The Plovdiv Ring Road has long been notorious for accidents, earning the nickname “death chute” from locals. Over the past four years, 94 major collisions have been recorded on this stretch, highlighting an ongoing public safety concern that residents insist must be addressed immediately to prevent further loss of life.

Funding and reconstruction costs for the road are expected to be significant, likely reaching several million euros, reflecting the strategic importance of this arterial route for the region and the country.