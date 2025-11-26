Bulgaria to Give €61 Christmas Bonus to Over Half a Million Pensioners Below Poverty Line

Society | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Give €61 Christmas Bonus to Over Half a Million Pensioners Below Poverty Line

The Bulgarian government has approved a 120 leva (€61) Christmas bonus for pensioners living below the poverty line. This payment will be distributed alongside December pensions to approximately 536,000 beneficiaries.

A total of 64.32 million leva (€32.5 million) will be transferred to the budget of the National Social Security Institute (NSI) to cover the cost of the holiday payments. This year, the official poverty line is set at 638 leva (€323), meaning roughly one in four pensioners will receive the bonus.

Borislav Gutsanov, speaking after the Cabinet meeting, emphasized that the 120 leva payment will be granted to all pensioners below the poverty threshold. He also indicated that the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy is working on legislation to formalize Christmas and Easter bonuses in law, extending them beyond pensioners to include all vulnerable citizens. The law would also involve the National Revenue Agency to ensure proper implementation.

When asked about state sector salaries, Gutsanov noted that employees of the Social Assistance Agency earn around 1,600–1,700 leva (€810–€860), while salaries in the Labor Inspectorate reach 2,200–2,300 leva (€1,110–€1,160). He refrained from commenting on salaries in the Ministry of Law Enforcement, stating that not all wages can be treated under a single benchmark.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Christmas, pensioners, poverty

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova

Society » Health | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Christmas Comes Alive in Sofia with Retro Bus Experience

This winter, Sofia will come alive with even more color, warmth, and festive cheer as part of the Sofia Christmas Fes

Society » Culture | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:23

North Macedonia’s PM Claims Bulgarian Journalist Faked Attack and Injuries

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, dismissed the assault on Bulgarian journalist Vladimir Perev as an act of self-inflicted harm

World » Southeast Europe | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:49

Bulgaria Denies Serbian Claims of Spy Network, FM Calls Vulin’s Statements Malicious

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any official confirmation from Serbian authorities concerning the alleged “arrest of Bulgarian spies” or the “dismantling of a Bulgarian spy network” in Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 14:15

Belgian Strike Grounds Flights and Hits Transport, Leaving Bulgarian Travelers Stranded

A three-day strike in Belgium has begun, disrupting transport nationwide and leaving many Bulgarian travelers affected

Business » Tourism | November 24, 2025, Monday // 09:05

Penka from Bulgaria Sanctioned by US for Assisting Iranian Oil Exports

A Bulgarian woman has been sanctioned by the United States for violating the oil embargo imposed on Iran.

Crime | November 21, 2025, Friday // 13:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Christmas Comes Alive in Sofia with Retro Bus Experience

This winter, Sofia will come alive with even more color, warmth, and festive cheer as part of the Sofia Christmas Fes

Society » Culture | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:23

Bulgaria Braces for Thursday Chaos: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Sweep the Country

Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Families Lost on Plovdiv Ring Road: Locals Demand Faster Road Widening and Safety Fixes

A recent tragedy on the Plovdiv Ring Road has sparked public outrage and demands for urgent road safety measures

Society » Incidents | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:46

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Strong Winds in Some Areas of Bulgaria

On Wednesday, much of Western Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the extreme western and southern regions

Society » Environment | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23

Sofia Unveils New Public Transport Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Center for Urban Mobility presented the updated ticket and pass prices that will take effect once Bulgaria adopts the euro

Society | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05

Majority of Bulgarians Feel Pay Raises Aren’t Keeping Up as Inflation Pressures Persist

A new nationally representative survey conducted by the "Myara" agency for the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB) in Bulgaria shows that the overwhelming majority of Bulgarians feel their earnings are not keeping pace with living costs

Society | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 15:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria