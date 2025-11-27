The Euro Effect: Hospitality Sector in Bulgaria Warns of Cash Payments and Possible Closures on New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve is expected to unfold differently for Bulgaria’s hotel and restaurant sector, as a temporary suspension of POS terminals and ATMs will disrupt card payments for several hours. The pause is connected to the technical transition of banking systems to the euro, meaning customers will need to rely exclusively on cash on the night of December 31.

According to Petko Ignatov, chairman of the Lovech Association of Restaurateurs, Hoteliers and Beverage Sellers, some establishments have already decided not to operate on New Year’s Eve. He explained on BNR that owners are unsure whether they can handle the exceptional circumstances, noting that this situation is unprecedented for the industry. At the same time, he pointed out that the cost of software and operational programs continues to rise, while revenues in many venues remain under pressure.

Ignatov said that customers have been informed in advance that card payments will not be possible on New Year’s Eve, urging them to prepare the necessary cash. He added that smaller hotels are facing additional difficulties, as maintaining 24-hour reception desks is becoming increasingly unsustainable. Some owners are considering switching to apartment-style rentals, where expenses are significantly lower compared to running a traditional hotel with a staff of five to ten people.

He also warned that the euro introduction, combined with a 2 percent increase in social security contributions, will add further strain on businesses in the sector. Looking ahead, Ignatov anticipates that 2026 may be even more challenging for hoteliers and restaurateurs. In his view, rising administrative and regulatory demands could push some establishments to close permanently, while others may opt to lease out their venues instead of continuing operations under growing bureaucratic pressure.