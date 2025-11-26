Bulgaria Probes 'Greatness' Party Over Alleged Fraud and Money-Laundering Network

Politics | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Probes 'Greatness' Party Over Alleged Fraud and Money-Laundering Network "Greatness" leader Ivelin Mihaylov

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Bulgaria has launched a wide-ranging investigation into an alleged property fraud and money-laundering network connected to the "Greatness" (Velichie) political party. According to information from Bulgarian media, several people have been detained as part of the operation.

The actions began early this morning, when teams from the Commission, supported by gendarmerie and police units, carried out coordinated searches at multiple locations across the country. Properties in Sofia, Varna, Shumen, Pazardzhik and the village of Neofit Rilski were entered simultaneously. The operation is being directed by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The probe stems from information published in the media, as well as alerts submitted by members of parliament regarding the activities of what is described as a financial pyramid allegedly associated with Greatness’s leader, Ivelin Mihaylov. Despite the scale of the operation, Mihaylov is not among the individuals detained so far.

Further reading: Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greatness, corruption, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees 58% Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales, Ranks Among EU Leaders

Bulgaria is witnessing a remarkable surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, placing the country fourth in the European Union in terms of growth

Business | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova

Society » Health | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sofia Housing Prices Keep Rising as Buyers Face Limited Supply Ahead of Euro Adoption

Experts say Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone does not automatically drive property prices upward

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Revolut Ends BGN Outbound Transfers Today Ahead of Euro Transition

Revolut has announced a detailed plan for Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, aiming to ensure a smooth migration for its 1.2 million retail and business clients in the country

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:01

Eurozone Entry Set to Transform Bulgaria’s Economy, Analysis Shows

The Council for Economic Analysis has released a detailed study on the macroeconomic implications of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Bulgaria's PM: December Talks Will Fix Withdrawn 2026 Budget Amid Opposition Pressure

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the National Assembly following the withdrawal of the draft 2026 budget, stressing that December provides sufficient time to address criticisms and ensure a balanced budget

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's PM: December Talks Will Fix Withdrawn 2026 Budget Amid Opposition Pressure

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the National Assembly following the withdrawal of the draft 2026 budget, stressing that December provides sufficient time to address criticisms and ensure a balanced budget

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:34

Unclear Number of Detainees After Last Night's Protest in Sofia

The Bulgarian authorities still cannot say how many people were detained during the protest held last night in front of the National Assembly

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:04

Borissov Blinks First: The Bulgarian Government Pulls Controversial 2026 Budget After Night of Protests

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced in the Bulgarian parliament that the draft state budget for 2026 will be withdrawn

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:10

Thousands Gathered in Sofia to Protest Bulgaria's 2026 Budget

A large protest is underway at "Nezavisimost" Square in Sofia, organized by the opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), targeting the government’s draft Budget for 2026

Politics | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 20:56

Russia's Ambassador Warns Bulgaria Over Lukoil: 'Growing Russophobia Cannot Go Unchallenged'

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows

Politics » Diplomacy | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09

Ex-Defense Minister: 'If Ukraine Falls, Bulgaria Is Next'

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that if Ukraine were to collapse, Bulgaria could be next in line

Politics » Defense | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria