Three Ukrainians Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Sofia: Young Man Loses His Life

In Sofia’s “Studentski Grad” neighborhood, a minor was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation in front of a local restaurant. The young man, initially rushed to the District Hospital in a life-threatening condition, succumbed to his injuries, according to Bulgarian media.

Authorities have arrested three Ukrainian nationals in connection with the case. Reports indicate that the individual responsible for the stabbing is a minor. Procedural actions are currently ongoing as investigators continue to gather evidence surrounding the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening.

The tragic event has sparked heightened attention to safety in the student district, with law enforcement emphasizing that the investigation remains active and all responsible parties will be held accountable.