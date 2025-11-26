Three Ukrainians Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Sofia: Young Man Loses His Life

Crime | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:26
Bulgaria: Three Ukrainians Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Sofia: Young Man Loses His Life

In Sofia’s “Studentski Grad” neighborhood, a minor was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation in front of a local restaurant. The young man, initially rushed to the District Hospital in a life-threatening condition, succumbed to his injuries, according to Bulgarian media.

Authorities have arrested three Ukrainian nationals in connection with the case. Reports indicate that the individual responsible for the stabbing is a minor. Procedural actions are currently ongoing as investigators continue to gather evidence surrounding the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening.

The tragic event has sparked heightened attention to safety in the student district, with law enforcement emphasizing that the investigation remains active and all responsible parties will be held accountable.

Tags: Ukrainian, studentski, sofia, stabbing

More from Crime

Bulgaria Busts Migrant Smuggling Ring, Smugglers Charged Up to 15,000 Euros Per Person

Bulgarian authorities have dismantled an organized criminal network involved in transporting migrants to Western Europe through Bulgaria

Crime | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:14

Tragedy in Plovdiv: Former Soldier Kills Wife and Grandson Before Suicide

Bulgarian authorities are investigating a tragic incident in the Plovdiv village of Popovitsa involving a double murder followed by suicide

Crime | November 24, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Penka from Bulgaria Sanctioned by US for Assisting Iranian Oil Exports

A Bulgarian woman has been sanctioned by the United States for violating the oil embargo imposed on Iran.

Crime | November 21, 2025, Friday // 13:04

Sofia Crash by Doctor’s Son Highlights Dangers of Youth Behind Supercars

A traffic incident in Sofia has sparked widespread discussion online after a 19-year-old driver crashed a high-powered car into a pole

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Bulgaria Hits Organized Crime in €100 Million Artifact Bust

Bulgarian authorities have seized artifacts valued at approximately 100 million euros from the black market

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:30

Bulgarian Customs Officer Caught with Over 50,000 Euros in Bribery Scandal

A customs inspector in Bulgaria has been detained following the discovery of cash totaling over 110,000 leva (around 50,000 euros) in his residence

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:05
