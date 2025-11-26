Is Bulgaria Quietly Preparing to Take Over Lukoil? New Budget Move Raises Big Questions

Politics | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:18
Bulgaria: Is Bulgaria Quietly Preparing to Take Over Lukoil? New Budget Move Raises Big Questions GERB leader Boyko Borissov, DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski

Bulgaria is moving toward a framework that would allow the state to take part in a possible acquisition of Lukoil’s Bulgarian operations, with a significant expansion of the financial role of the Bulgarian Development Bank. Ruling parties GERB, DPS-New Beginning, BSP and TISP have jointly filed amendments for the second reading of the 2026 state budget law that would open the door for the BDB to participate in transactions involving Russian-owned companies. The proposal appears aimed at enabling state involvement in any future transfer of Lukoil’s assets in the country.

The changes introduce a new possibility for the government to issue up to 2 billion euros in state guarantees, equal to roughly 3.9 billion leva, without presenting any formal motivation. The text submitted by Kostadin Angelov of GERB, Kiril Dobrev of BSP, Pavela Mitova of TISP and Yordan Tsonev of DPS-New Beginning authorizes the Council of Ministers to activate these guarantees when needed under provisions related to oil and petroleum activities. These parts of the law concern national security considerations, particularly regarding the management of critical infrastructure and the government’s right to appoint a special commercial manager in companies involved in the storage, transport or trade of oil products.

Such a manager has already been installed in Lukoil’s four Bulgarian companies. Former National Revenue Agency head Rumen Spetsov currently oversees their operations under an earlier government decision. The proposed amendments would now give the BDB the option to raise large-scale financing through loans from domestic or international institutions or by issuing bonds of up to 3.73 billion euros, around 7.3 billion leva. The state would back this financing with guarantees included in the budget.

Until now, state guarantees for the BDB have been limited to two areas: the energy efficiency program for multi-family buildings for 2026 to 2030, and the investment program for municipal projects. These commitments amount to 1.73 billion euros. If the Lukoil-related guarantees are added, the ceiling for 2026 would rise to 5.8 billion euros, over 11.4 billion leva.

Earlier this month, GERB leader Boyko Borissov estimated the value of Lukoil’s Bulgarian assets at between 2 and 2.5 billion dollars. Specialists have noted that the longer the process drags on and as exemptions under United States sanctions come to an end, the market value of these assets could continue to decline. Lukoil’s parent group has said it prefers to sell all its international operations in one coordinated transaction. Any deal, however, must receive approval from Washington. Several foreign companies have shown initial interest, though only a portion have signaled willingness to purchase the entire package of assets.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lukoil, Bulgaria, BDB

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees 58% Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales, Ranks Among EU Leaders

Bulgaria is witnessing a remarkable surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales, placing the country fourth in the European Union in terms of growth

Business | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova

Society » Health | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Sofia Housing Prices Keep Rising as Buyers Face Limited Supply Ahead of Euro Adoption

Experts say Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone does not automatically drive property prices upward

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Revolut Ends BGN Outbound Transfers Today Ahead of Euro Transition

Revolut has announced a detailed plan for Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, aiming to ensure a smooth migration for its 1.2 million retail and business clients in the country

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:01

Eurozone Entry Set to Transform Bulgaria’s Economy, Analysis Shows

The Council for Economic Analysis has released a detailed study on the macroeconomic implications of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Bulgaria's PM: December Talks Will Fix Withdrawn 2026 Budget Amid Opposition Pressure

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the National Assembly following the withdrawal of the draft 2026 budget, stressing that December provides sufficient time to address criticisms and ensure a balanced budget

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's PM: December Talks Will Fix Withdrawn 2026 Budget Amid Opposition Pressure

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the National Assembly following the withdrawal of the draft 2026 budget, stressing that December provides sufficient time to address criticisms and ensure a balanced budget

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:34

Unclear Number of Detainees After Last Night's Protest in Sofia

The Bulgarian authorities still cannot say how many people were detained during the protest held last night in front of the National Assembly

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:04

Borissov Blinks First: The Bulgarian Government Pulls Controversial 2026 Budget After Night of Protests

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced in the Bulgarian parliament that the draft state budget for 2026 will be withdrawn

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:10

Thousands Gathered in Sofia to Protest Bulgaria's 2026 Budget

A large protest is underway at "Nezavisimost" Square in Sofia, organized by the opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), targeting the government’s draft Budget for 2026

Politics | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 20:56

Russia's Ambassador Warns Bulgaria Over Lukoil: 'Growing Russophobia Cannot Go Unchallenged'

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has warned that relations between Sofia and Moscow are at historic lows

Politics » Diplomacy | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:09

Ex-Defense Minister: 'If Ukraine Falls, Bulgaria Is Next'

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that if Ukraine were to collapse, Bulgaria could be next in line

Politics » Defense | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria