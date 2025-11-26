French, British, and Turkish Troops Could Deploy to Ukraine After Peace Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with RTL that troops from France, the United Kingdom, or Turkey could be stationed in Ukraine immediately after a future peace agreement is signed. He described the potential deployment as part of a “reassurance force” operating under the Coalition of the Willing rather than NATO. According to Macron, these units would be positioned in rear areas such as Kyiv or Odesa, where they would focus on security tasks, training missions, and broader post-war guarantees for Ukraine. He added that around 20 countries have already indicated what contributions they could make on land, at sea, or in the air.

The French- and British-led coalition was created earlier this year as part of discussions on long-term security arrangements for Kyiv. Macron also raised the possibility of creating an “air reassurance” component based outside Ukraine but operating jointly with Ukraine’s Air Force. London and Paris have been leading detailed negotiations on how such a mission could support Ukraine’s Armed Forces, secure infrastructure in the western regions, and bolster air and maritime defense.

Turkey, which is both a NATO member and part of the coalition, has signaled that it may consider joining such a mission but stressed that any involvement would require a ceasefire and a precise mandate. Ankara has tried to maintain a balancing role between Kyiv and Moscow, offering itself as a mediator. Moscow, however, has firmly rejected the idea of any NATO presence on Ukrainian soil as part of a peace settlement.

These discussions are unfolding alongside renewed diplomatic efforts. Washington has been facilitating talks with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi, following earlier negotiations in Geneva on a U.S.-backed peace proposal. The original 28-point framework, which excluded NATO troop deployment and set a 600,000-soldier limit for Ukraine’s peacetime armed forces, was later reduced to 19 points. According to reports, the U.S. and Ukraine have now agreed on a cap of 800,000 soldiers, keeping Ukraine’s military close to its wartime strength. Macron stressed that maintaining a capable Ukrainian army remains the core guarantee of any future settlement.

Separately, the Coalition of the Willing held an online session on 25 November, where members agreed to prioritize work on two issues: frozen Russian assets and security guarantees for Ukraine. Macron said the coalition will push for a coordinated solution with EU institutions and the countries most involved, aiming to secure funding mechanisms and maintain pressure on Moscow through the use of frozen assets. On security guarantees, he noted that substantial progress has been made under British and French leadership, but more work is needed to ensure that any ceasefire can be effectively supervised.

Monitoring compliance with a future ceasefire would be the first element of these guarantees, Macron added, highlighting plans to work closely with the United States and NATO on observation and verification structures.

The online meeting also included an assessment by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who expressed cautious optimism regarding the latest peace efforts. U.S. officials said that significant progress has been made on the peace negotiations, though some sensitive issues still await decisions at the presidential level.