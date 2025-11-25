European Commission Flags Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget for Potential EU Non-Compliance

The European Commission has flagged Bulgaria’s 2026 budget plans as potentially failing to meet the EU’s fiscal requirements. The warning was included in the presentation of the European Commission’s economic priorities for 2026 to member states, highlighting Bulgaria as a country at risk of non-compliance with the bloc’s fiscal framework. The Commission expressed concerns that the national budgetary policy for 2026 may not fully adhere to current EU fiscal rules.

European regulations require member states to maintain national fiscal frameworks that govern budget planning, execution, and monitoring. These frameworks include fiscal rules, medium-term budgetary strategies, and independent fiscal institutions. From 2024 onwards, countries must prepare multi-annual fiscal plans with a defined expenditure path, or “net expenditure path,” designed to keep public debt sustainable and deficits below 3 percent of GDP. These plans are reviewed and approved by the EU Council, with annual reports required on progress and compliance, including exceptions such as defense-related investments.

In addition to fiscal concerns, Bulgaria was listed among nine member states slated for a detailed social review in spring 2026. This review will focus on social convergence with other EU countries, taking into account challenges such as low productivity, labor and skills shortages, higher poverty levels, and other socio-economic hardships.

Bulgaria is one of three EU countries, alongside Hungary and Spain, identified by the European Commission as being at risk of deviating from the recommended trajectories for net expenditure. The autumn package of the European Semester emphasized the need for structural reforms and sustainable management of public finances, particularly in the context of growing geopolitical and economic pressures. Brussels has called on Bulgarian authorities to take the necessary measures within the national budgetary process to address these risks.

While the EU economy remains generally resilient, supported by strong domestic demand and a stable labor market, some member states, including Bulgaria, face persistent structural challenges such as low productivity, an aging population, and insufficient strategic investment.

The Commission’s document also includes the annual assessment of macroeconomic imbalances. Although Bulgaria is not currently among the seven countries flagged for imbalances, the country continues to be monitored in terms of socio-economic indicators and the efficiency of public resource management.