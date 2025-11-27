Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Strong Winds in Some Areas of Bulgaria

On Wednesday, much of Western Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the extreme western and southern regions. In contrast, Eastern Bulgaria will see more broken cloud cover, accompanied by a moderate to occasionally strong southerly wind.

In the western part of the country, winds will shift to a northwesterly direction, bringing colder air into the region. Temperatures will vary widely, ranging from 7°-8° Celsius in the far northwest to 18°-20° Celsius in areas of Eastern Bulgaria and regions affected by the southerly winds. In the capital, Sofia, the maximum temperature will reach around 12°. Atmospheric pressure is expected to remain below the monthly average. Certain regions have been issued a yellow code alert for strong winds on November 26.

Mountain areas will remain mostly cloudy, with fog along the ridges. Rain is expected in parts of the western massifs and the Rhodope Mountains, while snowfall will occur above 2,200 meters. Southerly winds will be strong and gusty on the peaks. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are forecast around 10°, dropping to approximately 4° at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be partly cloudy, thickening toward the evening. Winds will blow moderately from the south-southwest, occasionally strengthening. Maximum temperatures will range from 17° to 20°, with sea water temperatures at 15°-16°. The waves are expected to reach 2-4 on the scale.

In Sofia, the sun will rise at 7:32 a.m. and set at 4:56 p.m., giving a day length of 9 hours and 24 minutes. The moon will rise at 12:25 p.m. and set at 10:17 p.m., currently two days away from its first-quarter phase.