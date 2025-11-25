EU Approves 1.5B Defense Investment Program, with 300 Million Allocated to Ukraine

The European Parliament has formally approved a 1.5-billion-euro program aimed at funding defense investments across the European Union, with a dedicated 300 million euros allocated to support Ukraine. The European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP) is part of a wider strategy to strengthen Europe’s military capabilities in response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while also streamlining defense production across the bloc. Funding under the scheme, which will run until 2027, requires that at least 65% of the cost of a defense product’s components originate from EU member states or partner countries.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola highlighted that the EDIP is intended to reinforce the EU’s defense industry, promote joint procurement and manufacturing, and expand support for Ukraine. Lawmakers had debated eligibility rules and sourcing requirements, with France advocating strict “buy European” policies to boost domestic industry, while countries like the Netherlands pushed for flexibility to procure from the United States, Britain, or other non-EU nations. Parliament’s approval is the final legislative step before formal endorsement by the 27 member states, which is expected to proceed smoothly.

EU lawmakers voted 457-148, with 33 abstentions, to approve the program. French S&D lawmaker Raphaël Glucksmann described the initiative as crucial for building a more resilient and sovereign Europe, emphasizing cooperation with Ukraine to develop a modern military-industrial complex. EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius stressed that Ukrainian participation is key, noting that integrating Ukraine’s defense innovations into the EU framework will facilitate procurement of equipment both within and for Ukraine.

The program reflects a broader trend of escalating defense spending in Europe. EU-wide defense expenditure is expected to reach around 392 billion euros this year, nearly double the pre-2022 levels. Kubilius framed the initiative as essential for geopolitical strength, asserting that a strong European defense industry ensures industrial independence and reduces fragmentation across the bloc. The European Commission anticipates approximately 3.4 trillion euros in defense spending over the next decade, and it plans to propose an increase in the EU’s long-term defense and space budget to 131 billion euros.

The EDIP encourages member states to source most military equipment from European suppliers, offering financial incentives and tax breaks for collaborative projects that no single nation could undertake alone, such as the Eastern Flank Watch, Drone Defense Initiative, or Space Shield. Kubilius highlighted that allowing Ukrainian companies to participate brings innovative military solutions into European defense projects. The program complements the EU Defense Industry Transformation Roadmap, which seeks to unify regulations, accelerate production, and channel investment into domestic manufacturing of weapons, vehicles, satellites, and ammunition.

In addition, the European Commission has introduced measures to facilitate rapid deployment of tanks and troops across the continent, reflecting the bloc’s commitment to collective security. Kubilius framed the initiative as a safeguard against domination by larger powers, recalling Lithuania’s historical experience under Soviet occupation as a motivating factor for supporting a strong, unified European defense industry. The approval of the EDIP signals a decisive step toward deeper integration of EU and Ukrainian defense capabilities while reinforcing Europe’s strategic autonomy.