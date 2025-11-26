WCC-DB MP Warns: Middle Class and SMEs Hit Hard by Budget Policies

Politics | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:01
Bulgaria: WCC-DB MP Warns: Middle Class and SMEs Hit Hard by Budget Policies

Martin Dimitrov, a WCC-DB MP and member of the Budget Committee, criticized the Bulgarian government’s handling of fiscal policy and recent legislative initiatives, describing them as opaque and potentially harmful to the country’s financial system. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Dimitrov highlighted the proposal to grant the Bulgarian sports totalizator a concession, noting that it bypassed the usual legislative scrutiny between the first and second readings of the budget. “This reminds me of the 27-second commission recently created, reflecting the government’s working methods - no debate, no coordination, important changes announced with minimal consultation,” he said.

Dimitrov warned that the current government’s budgetary policies represent a significant increase in public spending compared with the past 25 years. According to him, while previous administrations kept gross product expenditure under 40%, the current government’s planned spending will reach nearly 46 percent, and with additional off-budget items, the total could be even higher. “This is a 6 percent increase over what all governments in the last quarter-century have spent,Dimitrov stressed, calling it a sign that the administration is becoming dangerous for Bulgaria’s financial system.

He also criticized measures affecting the middle class and small to medium-sized businesses. “They are hitting these groups with a doubling of the dividend tax, increased social security contributions, and a higher maximum social security income,Dimitrov explained. He further pointed to the introduction of state-licensed software systems, known as SUPTO, which will require companies to invest in new administrative procedures, estimated at around 1,000 leva (approximately €510) per small business, adding additional burdens and raising costs. Dimitrov argued that such administrative measures, combined with fiscal pressures, undermine economic development and create unnecessary obstacles for businesses.

Source: BNR interview

