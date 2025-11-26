EU Rights Chief on Soros Commission: Civil Society Under Pressure in Bulgaria and Beyond

"Without fundamental rights, there is no rule of law, and without the rule of law, there is no democracy." This principle was central to the Sofia conference "Dialogue on Defense and Democracy. Fortress of Freedom," where Andreas Accardo, Head of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights’ (FRA) “Institutional Cooperation and Charter of the European Union” Department, was a panelist, BNR reported.

Accardo spoke about the role of the FRA as an independent body, operating separately from both the European Commission and individual Member States. The Agency’s main mission is to advise European and national leaders, including politicians, MEPs, and governments, on issues of fundamental rights. Using large-scale surveys, it monitors the public’s perception of rights protection across the EU.

According to Accardo, European legislation offers strong protections, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women affected by domestic violence, children, refugees, and national minorities. Yet the FRA’s recommendations are not binding, relying instead on evidence-based arguments and in-depth research. He stressed that while European institutions have a legal obligation to safeguard rights, progress often depends on political will. Without it, the practical protection of citizens’ rights remains limited.

The FRA has seen results from its recommendations in areas such as external border management, citing Greece as a positive example. Bulgaria is expected to implement similar monitoring through its Ombudsman, ensuring compliance with legal standards for people arriving in the country. Over the past years, the FRA has published numerous reports assessing fundamental rights during crises—including public health, economic, and refugee emergencies. Accardo noted that lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2015 refugee wave helped the EU provide a more organized response during the 2022 Ukrainian refugee crisis, despite ongoing risks such as trafficking of women.

Accardo also expressed concern over increasing pressure on civil society organizations (CSOs), particularly those defending human rights. He noted a worrying trend in Europe where NGOs are being categorized as “good” or “bad,” with those challenging governments and exposing corruption facing political obstacles, funding difficulties, and legal harassment. He mentioned ongoing scrutiny in Bulgaria, including a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of George Soros, his foundations, and their support for civil organizations. While the ultimate goal of this commission is unclear, Accardo warned of a broader trend across Europe where civic organizations are at risk, citing Hungary and other countries as examples.

Speaking at the conference panel “Fundamental Rights and Civil Defenders in the Crossfire of World Politics,” Accardo emphasized that organizations protecting fundamental rights are increasingly marginalized, while the most vulnerable citizens they represent face greater risks. Nearly two-thirds of CSOs in the EU reported experiencing verbal or other forms of aggression in the past year, including physical attacks and online threats. The FRA’s role, he stressed, is to provide guidance, but civil defenders themselves often face real danger.

Accardo highlighted the delicate balance between security and rights, arguing that societies can maintain safety while respecting individual freedoms if citizens and institutions are committed to both. Sharing a personal experience at Sofia airport, he illustrated this principle: stopped for a random explosives check, he was treated politely, his rights were explained, and no discrimination occurred. This, he said, exemplifies equality before the law and shows that European societies can combine security with respect for individual rights.

Finally, Accardo announced that the FRA would present a new report on Thursday addressing violence against people with disabilities in institutions across the EU, including Bulgaria, as well as in Albania, North Macedonia, and Serbia. He emphasized that this research, like much of the FRA’s work, seeks to ensure that fundamental rights are respected for all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

Source: BNR