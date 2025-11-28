Bulgaria: Household Lending Outpaces Deposits in October, Central Bank Reports 21% Growth in Loans

New BNB figures for October 2025 show that lending to households continues to rise at a noticeably faster pace than deposits. Loans to individuals and NPISHs increased by 21 percent compared to October 2024, while household deposits grew by 13.8 percent over the same period. The data confirms the trend observed throughout previous months.

By the end of October, total deposits held by the non-governmental sector in Bulgarian banks reached 153.004 billion leva, or about 69.7 percent of GDP. Their annual increase stood at 13.2 percent, the same rate recorded in September. Deposits of non-financial companies amounted to 50.319 billion leva (roughly 25.7 billion euro), representing 22.9 percent of GDP. These corporate deposits expanded by 10.7 percent year-on-year, compared to a 12.9 percent rise a month earlier. Financial enterprises, meanwhile, recorded a sharp annual increase of 31.3 percent, continuing the acceleration seen after September’s rise of 18.8 percent. Their deposits reached 4.689 billion leva (around 2.1 percent of GDP).

Household and NPISH deposits totaled 97.996 billion leva at the end of October, equivalent to 44.6 percent of GDP. Their annual growth reached 13.8 percent, slightly above the 13.1 percent reported for September.

Bank lending to the non-governmental sector also continued to expand. Total loans in October amounted to 115.716 billion leva, or 52.7 percent of GDP, marking an annual increase of 15.1 percent after 15 percent growth a month earlier. Loans to non-financial corporations rose by 9.5 percent year-on-year, marginally slower than September’s 9.7 percent, and reached 51.816 billion leva (23.6 percent of GDP).

Household and NPISH loans stood at 54.594 billion leva (24.9 percent of GDP). Compared to October 2024, this segment recorded a 21 percent increase—almost identical to the 20.9 percent rise observed in September. Housing loans continued to expand strongly, reaching 31.521 billion leva and increasing by 27.8 percent on an annual basis, slightly above the 27.6 percent growth of the previous month. Consumer loans amounted to 21.162 billion leva, showing a 13.6 percent year-on-year increase, after rising by 13.5 percent in September.

Loans issued to financial enterprises reached 9.305 billion leva in October, equal to 4.2 percent of GDP. This segment grew by 14.9 percent compared to a year earlier, continuing the upward trend following the 13.6 percent rise recorded in September.