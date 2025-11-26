Conflicting Reports from Pokrovsk Paint a Chaotic Battlefield

Most of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is now assessed to be under Russian control. According to reporting by Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian defenders still maintain positions on the northern edge of the city, but the bulk of the territory, especially everything south of the railway line that divides Pokrovsk in two, is reported to be held by Russian troops. UP journalists say the actual frontline runs almost along the city’s northern boundary, noting that the General Staff’s published map for the sector does not reflect the real, rapidly changed situation.

The publication adds that attempts to clear the city came too late and could not succeed, given the scale of Russia’s presence inside Pokrovsk. Ukrainian countermeasures in nearby Rodynske initially achieved some advances, but the settlement was later retaken by Russian forces. UP also states that a recent announcement by the 7th Air Assault Corps claiming that the city center had been cleared does not correspond to the situation the reporters observed.

One of the reasons for the Ukrainian setback, UP writes, is that Pokrovsk effectively became the first large urban area lost primarily due to the air domain. Around August, Russian units gained decisive control over the airspace through intensive drone use, including operators from the Rubikon UAV unit. This dominance restricted Ukrainian logistics, limited rotations, and made movement inside the city extremely dangerous. UP stresses that Ukraine still lacks a unified or scalable approach to counter Russian drone operators across this part of the front.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) separately reports that Russian forces continue attempting to encircle the Ukrainian grouping defending the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad pocket. The push is concentrated from the north, supported by increasingly dense drone activity. Geolocated footage from 22 November shows Russian advances in northern Rodynske, while another video from the same day captures Ukrainian strikes against Russian troops who had infiltrated northern Pokrovsk but failed to shift the frontline.

A Russian milblogger aligned with the Kremlin claims that Russian units are conducting clearing actions inside Pokrovsk and have created a “kill zone” between the city and the village of Krasnyi Lyman, filled with reconnaissance and tactical drones. The same source says fighting has intensified in Myrnohrad and that Russian drone operators have already entered the settlement.

Despite this, Ukrainian forces remain inside Pokrovsk. On 23 November, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps said battles continue in the central districts, with Ukrainian troops preventing Russian forces from consolidating their push northward. According to their assessment, Russian units are incurring significant losses while trying to move along the Donetska Railway line.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported several drone strikes on 23 November targeting Russian logistics and troop concentrations supporting the Pokrovsk operation. One strike hit an industrial site inside Pokrovsk that Russian snipers had turned into a high-ground firing position. Another targeted elements of the 336th Naval Infantry Brigade northeast of the city, where Russian forces were attempting to close off the northern part of the pocket. Additional drone strikes hit a drone ammunition depot and a gathering point linked to the 6th Tank Regiment in occupied Sontsivka, about 27 kilometres south of Pokrovsk, as well as another depot in Dokuchayevsk, some 71 kilometres southeast, which supplied Russian units advancing in the area.

ISW maintains that Russia is likely to take Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad eventually. However, it emphasises that progress has been extremely slow: it took Russia almost two years to advance roughly 40 kilometres to the current line. ISW warns that capturing the remainder of Donetsk Oblast, especially the heavily fortified cities further west, will require prolonged and exceptionally difficult fighting.

In parallel, Ukrainian military channels and several media outlets reported that assault brigades had recaptured the center of Pokrovsk. The 7th Air Assault Corps stated that its troops, supported by artillery and drones, cleared the railway station area, the pedagogical college, and Soborny Square. The operation was led by the 425th Assault Infantry Regiment, known for its deployment in the most critical sectors and its urban combat training. Major Valentyn Manko, who commands Ukrainian assault troops, said that combat teams “cleared the center of Pokrovsk,” noting the operation was heavily supported by special forces and paratroopers from the 25th Airborne Brigade.

According to Manko, clearing operations in these districts remain methodical and ongoing. Ukrainian sources speaking to Kyiv Post confirmed that Russian troops are still present in southern areas of the city but are increasingly isolated, hampered by Ukrainian drone activity and unable to receive regular supplies. Reports from Ukrainian media describe Russian forces in Pokrovsk as unable to fortify or establish stable positions due to constant FPV and bomber drone strikes.

A Russian Defense Ministry statement released on Monday did not mention fighting inside Pokrovsk. Instead, it reported that Russian forces had repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian units from the 425th Assault Regiment and the 81st and 95th Air Assault Brigades. The Ukrainian General Staff, in its morning briefing, said that nearly one-third of all clashes along the entire front during the previous 24 hours took place near Pokrovsk, claiming all Russian attacks had been stopped and describing the situation as stable.

Pokrovsk’s deterioration began in late September and early October, when small groups of Russian infantry infiltrated the city during periods of bad weather that limited Ukrainian drone flights. Russian troops entered the southern and central areas, cut supply routes, and made movement inside the city increasingly hazardous. The threat of losing the city prompted visits by President Volodymyr Zelensky and AFU commander Oleksandr Syrsky, who held consultations with frontline commanders.

Veteran units were moved into the sector in late October and early November to halt the infiltration and conduct targeted raids. The 7th Assault Corps claims its November operations killed or wounded 378 Russian personnel and resulted in several prisoners being taken. Ukraine’s 3rd Special Operations Regiment also published information about a recent raid on a Russian strong point on the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk, saying the team overran the position, killed and captured Russian soldiers, and evacuated wounded Ukrainians. Kyiv Post reviewed the footage and deemed it likely authentic, although it could not verify the exact location.

Additional Ukrainian military footage showed a separate October operation north of Pokrovsk, near Dobropillia, where National Guard scouts from the Rubizh Brigade captured 12 Russian soldiers. Those prisoners said their unit had been left without adequate support and had grown exhausted.

Not all Ukrainian sources confirmed advances. MP Hanna Maliar questioned official claims about the city center, suggesting that independent observers see signs of a partial encirclement of Ukrainian forces. The monitoring group DeepState also did not register visible frontline changes on its maps. Meanwhile, a CBS report quoting a U.S. official described Russian progress in Pokrovsk as a worrying development for Ukraine’s defensive prospects.

Some Ukrainian military commentators caution against drawing conclusions too quickly. Blogger Bohdan Myroshnykov urged restraint, warning that premature reporting can endanger troops and that the situation on the ground remains more complex than initial announcements suggest.