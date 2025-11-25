Sofia Unveils New Public Transport Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

Three Ukrainians Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Sofia: Young Man Loses His Life
In Sofia’s “Studentski Grad” neighborhood, a minor was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation in front of a local restaurant
The Center for Urban Mobility presented the updated ticket and pass prices that will take effect once Bulgaria adopts the euro. From January 1, 2026, all public transport payments in Sofia will shift to the new currency. According to the CGM, the revised prices are intended to be more favorable for regular passengers, with most products converted into comparatively lower euro amounts.
The single Ticket 30+, which currently costs 1.60 leva (about 0.82 euro), will be priced at 0.80 euro after the change. The daily pass for all lines, now sold for 4 leva (around 2.05 euro), will become 2 euro. Monthly travel cards, which today cost 50 leva (approximately 25.60 euro), will be adjusted to 25.50 euro. The annual card, currently available for 365 leva (roughly 187 euro), will be offered at 185 euro under the new system.
We remind readers that the conversion of ticket and card prices into euros will be rounded in favor of passengers, as a gesture of goodwill from the authorities.
These adjustments reflect the official euro adoption conversion while aiming to maintain or slightly improve affordability for Sofia’s transport users.
Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria
The Bulgarian government has approved a 120 leva (€61) Christmas bonus for pensioners living below the poverty line
A recent tragedy on the Plovdiv Ring Road has sparked public outrage and demands for urgent road safety measures
On Wednesday, much of Western Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the extreme western and southern regions
A new nationally representative survey conducted by the "Myara" agency for the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB) in Bulgaria shows that the overwhelming majority of Bulgarians feel their earnings are not keeping pace with living costs
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that all EU member states are required to recognize same-sex marriages legally conducted in another EU country for the purposes of rights derived from European law
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence