Sofia Unveils New Public Transport Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

Society | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05
Bulgaria: Sofia Unveils New Public Transport Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Center for Urban Mobility presented the updated ticket and pass prices that will take effect once Bulgaria adopts the euro. From January 1, 2026, all public transport payments in Sofia will shift to the new currency. According to the CGM, the revised prices are intended to be more favorable for regular passengers, with most products converted into comparatively lower euro amounts.

The single Ticket 30+, which currently costs 1.60 leva (about 0.82 euro), will be priced at 0.80 euro after the change. The daily pass for all lines, now sold for 4 leva (around 2.05 euro), will become 2 euro. Monthly travel cards, which today cost 50 leva (approximately 25.60 euro), will be adjusted to 25.50 euro. The annual card, currently available for 365 leva (roughly 187 euro), will be offered at 185 euro under the new system.

We remind readers that the conversion of ticket and card prices into euros will be rounded in favor of passengers, as a gesture of goodwill from the authorities.

These adjustments reflect the official euro adoption conversion while aiming to maintain or slightly improve affordability for Sofia’s transport users.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transport, sofia, price, ticket

Related Articles:

Three Ukrainians Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Sofia: Young Man Loses His Life

In Sofia’s “Studentski Grad” neighborhood, a minor was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation in front of a local restaurant

Crime | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:26

Bulgaria to Host NATO Divisional HQ as Ministry of Innovation Moves to Sofia Tech Park

Military Minister Atanas Zapryanov highlighted that the relocation will save the state approximately 300 million leva

Politics » Defense | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Belgian Strike Grounds Flights and Hits Transport, Leaving Bulgarian Travelers Stranded

A three-day strike in Belgium has begun, disrupting transport nationwide and leaving many Bulgarian travelers affected

Business » Tourism | November 24, 2025, Monday // 09:05

Sofia and Varna Fill the Streets in Support of “Political Prisoners”

Yesterday, protesters gathered once again in Sofia’s triangle of power, reviving slogans and songs familiar from Bulgaria’s turbulent political past

Politics | November 21, 2025, Friday // 09:40

Sofia Crash by Doctor’s Son Highlights Dangers of Youth Behind Supercars

A traffic incident in Sofia has sparked widespread discussion online after a 19-year-old driver crashed a high-powered car into a pole

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

New Czech Metro Trains Arrive in Sofia to Replace Ageing Russian Fleet

The first of the eight new Škoda metro trains that will replace the ageing Russian units is already in Sofia and was presented today at the Obelya depot.

Society | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Braces for Thursday Chaos: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Sweep the Country

Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgaria to Give €61 Christmas Bonus to Over Half a Million Pensioners Below Poverty Line

The Bulgarian government has approved a 120 leva (€61) Christmas bonus for pensioners living below the poverty line

Society | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:18

Families Lost on Plovdiv Ring Road: Locals Demand Faster Road Widening and Safety Fixes

A recent tragedy on the Plovdiv Ring Road has sparked public outrage and demands for urgent road safety measures

Society » Incidents | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:46

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Strong Winds in Some Areas of Bulgaria

On Wednesday, much of Western Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy skies, with rain in many areas, particularly heavy in the extreme western and southern regions

Society » Environment | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23

Majority of Bulgarians Feel Pay Raises Aren’t Keeping Up as Inflation Pressures Persist

A new nationally representative survey conducted by the "Myara" agency for the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB) in Bulgaria shows that the overwhelming majority of Bulgarians feel their earnings are not keeping pace with living costs

Society | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 15:24

EU Court Ruling Forces Bulgaria to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages Performed Abroad

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that all EU member states are required to recognize same-sex marriages legally conducted in another EU country for the purposes of rights derived from European law

Society | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 15:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria