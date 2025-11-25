Sofia Unveils New Public Transport Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Center for Urban Mobility presented the updated ticket and pass prices that will take effect once Bulgaria adopts the euro. From January 1, 2026, all public transport payments in Sofia will shift to the new currency. According to the CGM, the revised prices are intended to be more favorable for regular passengers, with most products converted into comparatively lower euro amounts.

The single Ticket 30+, which currently costs 1.60 leva (about 0.82 euro), will be priced at 0.80 euro after the change. The daily pass for all lines, now sold for 4 leva (around 2.05 euro), will become 2 euro. Monthly travel cards, which today cost 50 leva (approximately 25.60 euro), will be adjusted to 25.50 euro. The annual card, currently available for 365 leva (roughly 187 euro), will be offered at 185 euro under the new system.

We remind readers that the conversion of ticket and card prices into euros will be rounded in favor of passengers, as a gesture of goodwill from the authorities.

These adjustments reflect the official euro adoption conversion while aiming to maintain or slightly improve affordability for Sofia’s transport users.