Bulgaria to Host NATO Divisional HQ as Ministry of Innovation Moves to Sofia Tech Park

Politics » DEFENSE | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Host NATO Divisional HQ as Ministry of Innovation Moves to Sofia Tech Park

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) is set to relocate from its current location near the City Garden in central Sofia to the Sofia Tech Park (STP), according to the transcript of a government meeting held on November 5. This move is part of a broader strategy involving the transfer and exchange of properties among several government departments, including the Ministry of Defense.

Military Minister Atanas Zapryanov highlighted that the relocation will save the state approximately 300 million leva (€153 million), while also allowing Bulgaria to establish a NATO Divisional Headquarters by 2029. The headquarters will be situated in the MO-2 (Ministry of Defense) building near "Pirogov" Hospital, occupying existing structures that will be repurposed elsewhere.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev described the operation as a complex triangular property exchange. He stressed the importance of clear communication to avoid confusion among stakeholders. Donchev explained that the initiative aims not only to accommodate the Ministry of Defense but also to consolidate research and innovation activities at Sofia Tech Park.

As part of the plan, a new building for the Technological School "Electronic Systems" (TSES) will be opened within the park, accessible via the overpass above Tsarigradsko Shose. Donchev emphasized that bringing all research units, laboratories, incubators, and advanced computing resources, including the existing Discovery computer and an upcoming €45 million EuroHPC-funded artificial intelligence machine, into a single location will foster collaboration among researchers, students, and professors.

The property swap also involves transferring the current building stock of the Ministry of Innovation and Growth to the Ministry of Defense. Donchev noted that the ministry’s existing building on Al. Batenberg Street has been deemed suitable for military use following inspections by Gen. Zapryanov and Armed Forces representatives. The relocation of MIR itself to STP is intended to create a dynamic environment where education, innovation, and research can intersect.

Discussions on the move were held in late October with the Ministry of Education and Science and TSES, and the administrative process is underway. Donchev stated that a design budget has already been allocated and that planning should begin immediately. The goal is for the relocation and associated renovations to be completed by early 2027, providing an integrated campus for innovation and research.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, sofia, NATO

Related Articles:

Revolut Ends BGN Outbound Transfers Today Ahead of Euro Transition

Revolut has announced a detailed plan for Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro, aiming to ensure a smooth migration for its 1.2 million retail and business clients in the country

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Eurozone Entry Set to Transform Bulgaria’s Economy, Analysis Shows

The Council for Economic Analysis has released a detailed study on the macroeconomic implications of Bulgaria’s planned adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Becomes Europe’s Automotive Powerhouse: Half of All Cars Use Local Parts

Bulgaria has become a key hub for automotive components in Europe, with roughly one in every two cars on the continent using parts manufactured in the country

Business » Industry | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Property Market in Bulgaria: Surge in Demand for New Construction Homes Pushes Prices Up 10%

Georgi Shopov, chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs, expects greenfield property prices in Bulgaria to rise by 10% as the country enters the eurozone

Business » Properties | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

The Euro Effect: Hospitality Sector in Bulgaria Warns of Cash Payments and Possible Closures on New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve is expected to unfold differently for Bulgaria’s hotel and restaurant sector

Business | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Braces for Thursday Chaos: Heavy Rain, Snow and Strong Winds Sweep the Country

Heavy weather alerts have been issued for Thursday as meteorologists warn of a volatile mix of rain, snow and strong winds across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Ex-Defense Minister: 'If Ukraine Falls, Bulgaria Is Next'

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has warned that if Ukraine were to collapse, Bulgaria could be next in line

Politics » Defense | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:08

Sudan Warns EU: Stop Supplying UAE as Bulgarian Arms Fuel This Deadly Conflict

Sudan has called on the European Union to suspend arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, warning that European-made weapons are reaching the country’s warzones

Politics » Defense | November 17, 2025, Monday // 13:29

Bulgaria Sets 2028 Target for F-16 Readiness as MiG-29 Fleet Remains Essential

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told the parliamentary defense committee that Bulgaria expects the F-16 Block 70 fighters to become fully operational in 2028

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2025, Friday // 16:05

Bulgaria Sets Defence Budget at 2.7 Billion Euros for 2026

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence is set to receive a budget of EUR 2.708 billion for 2026

Politics » Defense | November 14, 2025, Friday // 14:24

Bulgaria Launches Sea Trials for First Modular Patrol Vessel of the Navy

Sea trials have begun for Bulgaria’s first multipurpose modular patrol vessel for the Navy, marking another step in the modernization of the country’s maritime defense capabilities

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06

At Sofia Forum, Experts and NATO Agree: Europe’s Peace Depends on Aid to Ukraine amid Persistent Russian Danger

Support for Ukraine must remain unwavering, participants in the “Defence and Democracy Dialogue: Fortifying Freedom” conference in Sofia emphasized

Politics » Defense | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria