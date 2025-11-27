Bulgaria to Host NATO Divisional HQ as Ministry of Innovation Moves to Sofia Tech Park

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth (MIR) is set to relocate from its current location near the City Garden in central Sofia to the Sofia Tech Park (STP), according to the transcript of a government meeting held on November 5. This move is part of a broader strategy involving the transfer and exchange of properties among several government departments, including the Ministry of Defense.

Military Minister Atanas Zapryanov highlighted that the relocation will save the state approximately 300 million leva (€153 million), while also allowing Bulgaria to establish a NATO Divisional Headquarters by 2029. The headquarters will be situated in the MO-2 (Ministry of Defense) building near "Pirogov" Hospital, occupying existing structures that will be repurposed elsewhere.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev described the operation as a complex triangular property exchange. He stressed the importance of clear communication to avoid confusion among stakeholders. Donchev explained that the initiative aims not only to accommodate the Ministry of Defense but also to consolidate research and innovation activities at Sofia Tech Park.

As part of the plan, a new building for the Technological School "Electronic Systems" (TSES) will be opened within the park, accessible via the overpass above Tsarigradsko Shose. Donchev emphasized that bringing all research units, laboratories, incubators, and advanced computing resources, including the existing Discovery computer and an upcoming €45 million EuroHPC-funded artificial intelligence machine, into a single location will foster collaboration among researchers, students, and professors.

The property swap also involves transferring the current building stock of the Ministry of Innovation and Growth to the Ministry of Defense. Donchev noted that the ministry’s existing building on Al. Batenberg Street has been deemed suitable for military use following inspections by Gen. Zapryanov and Armed Forces representatives. The relocation of MIR itself to STP is intended to create a dynamic environment where education, innovation, and research can intersect.

Discussions on the move were held in late October with the Ministry of Education and Science and TSES, and the administrative process is underway. Donchev stated that a design budget has already been allocated and that planning should begin immediately. The goal is for the relocation and associated renovations to be completed by early 2027, providing an integrated campus for innovation and research.