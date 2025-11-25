State Lottery in Bulgaria Set for Privatization: 15-Year Concession Sparks Debate Over Oversight and Profits

Politics | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 13:01
Bulgaria: State Lottery in Bulgaria Set for Privatization: 15-Year Concession Sparks Debate Over Oversight and Profits

The ruling parliamentary majority in Bulgaria, represented by Kostadin Angelov (GERB), Dragomir Stoynev (BSP), and Yordan Tsonev (DPS-New Beginning), has submitted a proposal to amend the Gambling Act within the transitional and final provisions of the State Budget Law. The submission, sent on November 24 to both the Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Chairman of the National Assembly, aims to grant a long-term concession for the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator (BST), with the State Budget Law set for a second reading on Thursday, November 28.

The lawmakers argue that despite BST's monopoly position, its revenues are lower than those of private gambling operators prior to the 2020 legal changes. They cite market analysis showing that the state lottery is not a leading operator in the gambling sector, and suggest that privatization via concession is necessary to make it competitive. The concession would be overseen by the Minister of Youth and Sports, who would handle both granting and monitoring the contract.

Under the proposed framework, the concession could only be awarded to a Bulgarian-registered legal entity or to a foreign entity with an officially registered business in Bulgaria. A call for expressions of interest is required to be published by March 31, 2026, allowing operators to submit investment proposals. The concession would last at least 15 years, giving the private operator full rights to BST’s betting points, systems, equipment, valuable samples, and intellectual property.

Financially, the concessionaire would transfer 10% of its corporate tax payments to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to fund physical education, sports facilities, and related activities, with 10% of this sum earmarked for the National Culture Fund. Additionally, 30% of the concession fee would be allocated to sports clubs and federations. After the concession, BST would no longer organize gambling games, and any existing tickets, slips, or coupons would be invalidated and destroyed.

The proposal has drawn controversy, particularly because the lottery was nationalized and granted monopoly status only a few years ago, following the revocation of licenses for Vasil Bozhkov’s private gambling companies. Proponents argue that the lottery lacks sufficient financial resources and operational know-how to compete with private online operators, pointing to its underperformance against budgeted revenues. In 2023, BST aimed for BGN 190 million (€96.9 million) but achieved BGN 170.034 million (€86.8 million), while the 2024 goal of BGN 188.701 million (€96.3 million) was not reached either, with actual revenues at BGN 182.640 million (€93.2 million).

Critics, including Ivaylo Mirchev of "Yes, Bulgaria" (party of WCC-DB) accuse the concession of being politically motivated, suggesting that it benefits DPS-New Beginning and the network surrounding Delyan Peevski. Mirchev noted that Peevski’s mother, Irena Krasteva, previously served as director of BST from 2002 to 2005, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and favoritism. Proposals for a parliamentary commission to investigate potential misconduct were reportedly blocked by affiliated MPs from GERB.

The move represents a significant restructuring of Bulgaria’s lottery system, transferring a state-controlled monopoly into private hands for a period of at least 15 years, with substantial financial and political implications.

