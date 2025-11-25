Bulgaria's President on Ukraine: Trump's Plan Is Rational, the Peace Treaty Is Written By the Victors

Bulgaria's President, Rumen Radev, described U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine as rational, arguing it aims to quickly stabilize the situation amid an unfavorable battlefield scenario for Kyiv. Speaking to journalists after attending the “AFCEA TechNET Sofia 2025” forum, Radev emphasized that Trump’s proposal seeks to prevent further escalation and additional casualties. He highlighted Europe’s insistence on imposing its own requirements but stressed that European leaders must consider whether they are ready to assume responsibility if they miss the current opportunity for peace.

Radev warned that delaying negotiations could result in far more difficult talks and greater loss of life. He noted that even Europe’s revised proposals use the existing front line as a basis for territorial discussions, making the question of territory a central element of any future settlement. The president underscored the historical maxim that “the peace treaty is written by the victors” and expressed hope that this principle would not be repeated, aiming to avoid unnecessary destruction and casualties.

Regarding Bulgaria’s role in the peace process, Radev stressed that the country must have a clear and consistent stance to influence outcomes effectively. He criticized domestic politicians for symbolic gestures, pointing to inconsistent behavior around the Ukrainian flag as an example of indecision and opportunism.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Borissov Met Chinese Officials as Ukrainian Flag Temporarily Taken Down

On domestic matters, Radev sharply criticized the current government, labeling it the “Magnitsky coalition” for burdening Bulgarians financially while providing aid to Ukraine, even as Kyiv faces its own political and military challenges. He described the cabinet’s budget for 2026 as poorly coordinated, overly ambitious in projected revenues, and potentially radicalizing ongoing protests due to its lack of engagement with business and opposition stakeholders.

The president also addressed the proposed 15-year lottery concession backed by GERB, DPS, and BSP, suggesting it was motivated by profit-seeking rather than public interest. He questioned the rationality behind government air transport decisions, including frequent Falcon flights for officials, which he characterized as wasteful and poorly planned.

Radev criticized past administrations regarding corporate taxation, noting that during Borissov’s government, Lukoil allegedly paid no corporate taxes, whereas under caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev, the company contributed 214 million BGN (~€109.5 million). He urged continued scrutiny to ensure corporate accountability.

Finally, Radev spoke on Bulgaria’s responsibilities toward its citizens in North Macedonia, calling for stronger protections and effective investigations into attacks on Bulgarians. He emphasized that only through thorough legal action could North Macedonia demonstrate readiness for European integration, citing the case of Vlado Perev as a clear example where both motive and perpetrator are identifiable.

Further reading: Eighty-Year-Old Bulgarian Journalist Attacked in Skopje Amid Rising Anti-Bulgarian Hostility