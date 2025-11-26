'Secret' Abu Dhabi Talks: U.S. Meets Russia to Push Ukraine Peace Plan

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll traveled to Abu Dhabi on November 24 to engage in negotiations with a Russian delegation and Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, according to reports from the Financial Times. The discussions, which sources said began on Monday night, are part of ongoing efforts to advance a peace plan for Ukraine, following earlier talks in Geneva involving U.S., Ukrainian, and European representatives.

The peace initiative, originally drafted by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, sparked criticism in Ukraine and Europe for heavily favoring Moscow, including demands for territorial concessions, a commitment that Ukraine would never join NATO, and reductions to the Ukrainian armed forces. In response to the Geneva discussions, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the plan has been scaled back from 28 points to a revised version more aligned with Ukraine’s priorities, though he emphasized that finalizing the agreement remains “very difficult.”

Driscoll’s Abu Dhabi meetings, confirmed by multiple U.S. officials and diplomatic sources, are expected to continue on Tuesday. While details on the Russian delegation remain unclear, the discussions aim to progress the peace negotiations rapidly. The U.S. official cited by CBS News noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears determined to secure control over Donetsk, whether through diplomatic channels or military means.

Prior to Abu Dhabi, Driscoll visited Kyiv with senior U.S. military leaders, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander Gen. Chris Donahue, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, and Lt. Gen. Curtis Buzzard, who manages U.S. military assistance to Ukraine. However, these officers did not participate in the Abu Dhabi talks.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya noted on X that the meeting in Abu Dhabi represents a continuation of efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Zelensky confirmed that following Geneva, the original 28-point U.S. plan had been significantly reduced, removing provisions on wartime amnesty and limits on the size of Ukraine’s armed forces. He added that some of the most sensitive issues, including territorial disputes and NATO membership, would be handled directly in his negotiations with President Donald Trump.

The European Union has presented its own peace proposal, which Moscow has criticized as “entirely unconstructive,” according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Meanwhile, Washington has reportedly pressed Kyiv to accept its revised plan, implicitly warning that U.S. support could be affected if agreement is not reached.

The Geneva discussions on November 23 produced a refined framework for peace, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating that Washington plans to make adjustments to the proposal based on those talks. Driscoll’s meetings in Abu Dhabi, along with potential further engagement with Ukrainian officials, are intended to keep negotiations moving and address remaining points in the peace plan.