Night of Destruction: Massive Russian Strikes Leave Kyiv Homes in Flames

Russian forces carried out one of their heaviest overnight strikes in weeks on November 25, hitting Kyiv and multiple regions with waves of Shahed drones, cruise missiles, ballistic weapons, and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The attack, described by Ukraine’s Energy Ministry as a broad, coordinated assault aimed at energy facilities, also struck residential neighborhoods, leaving homes destroyed and fires burning in several parts of the capital.

Initial reports from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed that at least six people were killed in Kyiv and thirteen injured overnight, though authorities cautioned that the number could rise as emergency workers continued to search damaged buildings. The nighttime assault triggered air raid alerts across the entire country after MiG-31 aircraft armed with Kinzhals were detected taking off from Russian airfields. Only hours later, as firefighters were still extinguishing blazes and clearing debris, another lift-off of MiG-31 jets forced Kyiv into a second nationwide ballistic missile warning.

Kyiv tonight.



This is what Ukrainian resilience looks like.

Explosions were first heard in the capital shortly after 1 a.m., followed by repeated blasts over the next hour, according to journalists reporting from the city. Air defense units engaged incoming missiles, and by 1:40 a.m., Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced power and water supply disruptions in several districts. In the Pecherskyi district, a series of multistory residential buildings were hit, including a 22-story block that sustained significant damage across several floors. Fires broke out in parts of the building, and rescue teams evacuated residents while searching for those feared trapped inside.

A separate strike or falling debris caused a major fire in a nine-story building in the Dniprovskyi district. Two people were confirmed dead there, among them an 86-year-old woman, and several others were injured as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. A garage in the area also caught fire, adding to the damage. In another part of the city, a two-story structure was hit, though without sparking a fire, while debris was reported falling in the Darnytskyi district’s private housing sector.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv: six people already killed



Kyiv now counts six dead and twelve injured. Strikes hit combined heat and power plants CHP-5 and CHP-6, causing power and water outages in several districts.



Residential buildings were hit directly.

When Kyiv woke up, another warning sounded as the Air Force reported that Kinzhals were again headed toward the capital. Klitschko later said that a non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district had been damaged, with people believed to be trapped under collapsed sections. Authorities confirmed four deaths and three injuries from the strike in that district. Medical services later reported that the overall number of injured in Kyiv had risen to nine, including one child, with several adults hospitalized.

The wider Kyiv region was also hit. In Bila Tserkva, missile and drone strikes destroyed four houses and damaged a residential block where falling debris struck high-rise buildings. Local officials said one person was killed and a 14-year-old girl injured, reportedly with back wounds. Emergency crews evacuated 46 residents from the damaged building and its basement shelter. The State Emergency Service later clarified that the Brovary, Bila Tserkva, and Vyshhorod districts all came under attack during the night.

Elsewhere in the country, Russian missiles and drones were recorded in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that one of the Russian drones likely crossed into Romania during the assault.

The scale and pattern of the strike matched Russia’s ongoing campaign to target energy infrastructure as winter sets in. Damage to electricity and water services was observed in several parts of Kyiv. The Energy Ministry stated that urgent assessments would begin to determine the full extent of destruction at critical facilities and identify immediate repair needs.

The strikes also unfolded against the backdrop of continuing political pressure linked to negotiations over a potential peace deal. U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking on November 21, noted that many of Ukraine’s major energy plants had come under attack, adding that the situation was becoming increasingly difficult. President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant, stressing that Russia would maintain military pressure despite diplomatic discussions. He appealed to international partners, particularly the United States, to account for Russia’s ongoing missile strikes when considering any framework for ending the war.

Throughout the morning of November 25, emergency workers continued operations at multiple sites across Kyiv, clearing debris, extinguishing fires, and rescuing residents from damaged buildings. Authorities warned that casualty figures could rise as search efforts progressed in both the capital and surrounding districts.