Three Killed and Child Critically Injured in Late-Night Crash Near Plovdiv

Families Lost on Plovdiv Ring Road: Locals Demand Faster Road Widening and Safety Fixes
A recent tragedy on the Plovdiv Ring Road has sparked public outrage and demands for urgent road safety measures
A late-night collision on the Plovdiv ring road claimed the lives of three people and left a seven-year-old child fighting for survival. The crash occurred at the junction with Zaharidovo Street, with the alert to the police coming shortly after 10 p.m.
According to the initial findings, a truck driven by a 24-year-old man veered into the opposite lane, slamming head-on into a passenger vehicle. The impact killed the 43-year-old woman at the wheel and two of the occupants travelling with her – a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old child. Emergency teams transported a second child, aged seven and secured in a safety seat, to hospital, where doctors are working to stabilise a life-threatening condition.
The truck driver has been detained for up to 24 hours. Tests for alcohol and narcotics returned negative results.
Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.
Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch
A blaze broke out early this morning in a bus parking area near Kostinbrod, destroying multiple vehicles and disrupting local transport services
Strong winds disrupted operations at Sofia’s Vasil Levski airport, leading to a series of delays and cancellations that affected passengers throughout the day
The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night
Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence