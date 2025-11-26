Three Killed and Child Critically Injured in Late-Night Crash Near Plovdiv

A late-night collision on the Plovdiv ring road claimed the lives of three people and left a seven-year-old child fighting for survival. The crash occurred at the junction with Zaharidovo Street, with the alert to the police coming shortly after 10 p.m.

According to the initial findings, a truck driven by a 24-year-old man veered into the opposite lane, slamming head-on into a passenger vehicle. The impact killed the 43-year-old woman at the wheel and two of the occupants travelling with her – a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old child. Emergency teams transported a second child, aged seven and secured in a safety seat, to hospital, where doctors are working to stabilise a life-threatening condition.

The truck driver has been detained for up to 24 hours. Tests for alcohol and narcotics returned negative results.

Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.