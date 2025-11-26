Three Killed and Child Critically Injured in Late-Night Crash Near Plovdiv

Society » INCIDENTS | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Three Killed and Child Critically Injured in Late-Night Crash Near Plovdiv Photo: Stella Ivanova

A late-night collision on the Plovdiv ring road claimed the lives of three people and left a seven-year-old child fighting for survival. The crash occurred at the junction with Zaharidovo Street, with the alert to the police coming shortly after 10 p.m.

According to the initial findings, a truck driven by a 24-year-old man veered into the opposite lane, slamming head-on into a passenger vehicle. The impact killed the 43-year-old woman at the wheel and two of the occupants travelling with her – a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old child. Emergency teams transported a second child, aged seven and secured in a safety seat, to hospital, where doctors are working to stabilise a life-threatening condition.

The truck driver has been detained for up to 24 hours. Tests for alcohol and narcotics returned negative results.

Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv, crash, child

Related Articles:

Families Lost on Plovdiv Ring Road: Locals Demand Faster Road Widening and Safety Fixes

A recent tragedy on the Plovdiv Ring Road has sparked public outrage and demands for urgent road safety measures

Society » Incidents | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:46

Sofia Crash by Doctor’s Son Highlights Dangers of Youth Behind Supercars

A traffic incident in Sofia has sparked widespread discussion online after a 19-year-old driver crashed a high-powered car into a pole

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Marilyn Manson to Headline HILLS OF ROCK 2026 in Bulgaria with Sex Pistols, Northlane, and Last Train

Marilyn Manson, the provocateur and cultural icon known for constantly pushing the limits of alternative culture, will be the third headliner at HILLS OF ROCK 2026

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:03

Major European Airline Launches Direct Flights Connecting Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has inaugurated direct flights from Plovdiv and Varna to Bratislava, expanding its Bulgarian network and enhancing connectivity with Central Europe

Business » Tourism | November 17, 2025, Monday // 15:00

Plovdiv Taxi Prices Jump as Fares Nearly Double

Taxi services in Plovdiv have become more expensive as of today, with both the kilometer rates and the initial charge updated. The new daytime tariff is now 1.37 leva (about 0.70 euro)

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 08:33

Two Police Officers Acquitted in Case of Frenchman’s Death on Sofia Ring Road

The Sofia City Court has acquitted the two police officers accused of escorting Dimitar Lyubenov on the night of the fatal crash on Sofia’s Ring Road

Crime | November 10, 2025, Monday // 18:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Families Lost on Plovdiv Ring Road: Locals Demand Faster Road Widening and Safety Fixes

A recent tragedy on the Plovdiv Ring Road has sparked public outrage and demands for urgent road safety measures

Society » Incidents | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:46

Dramatic Rescue: Officers Drive Buses Out of Burning Parking Lot in Petarch (VIDEO)

Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:09

Early-Morning Fire Destroys Vehicles in Petarch, Delays Expected on Local Routes

A blaze broke out early this morning in a bus parking area near Kostinbrod, destroying multiple vehicles and disrupting local transport services

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Near 100 km/h Gusts Disrupt Flights and Redirect Aircraft at Sofia Airport

Strong winds disrupted operations at Sofia’s Vasil Levski airport, leading to a series of delays and cancellations that affected passengers throughout the day

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Romanian Driver Charged with Intentional Killing after Migrant Crash in Bulgaria

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:44

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria