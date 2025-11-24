Bulgaria Ready to Support Peace Efforts in Ukraine, PM Says

Politics | November 24, 2025, Monday // 16:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ready to Support Peace Efforts in Ukraine, PM Says

Bulgaria, as both an EU member state and a NATO ally, is prepared to play an active role in supporting initiatives for peace and stability, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated during the informal meeting of EU heads of state and government on November 24. He emphasized that Ukraine’s security is inseparable from that of Europe, making it crucial to sustain progress toward peace through close cooperation among the United States, the EU, and Ukraine.

Zhelyazkov acknowledged the continued efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire and establish a just and lasting peace. He stressed, however, that success depends on coordination with the EU and Ukraine, without which any attempt at a resolution would be ineffective. The Prime Minister noted that both the process of negotiations and their eventual outcome will have long-term consequences for European and global security.

Highlighting the importance of self-determination, Zhelyazkov said it is ultimately for the Ukrainian people to shape their own future. He underlined the need to work closely with partners in the United States and Ukraine to ensure that any peace agreement is fully implemented. In addition, he called for reliable long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and reiterated the importance of advancing the country’s European integration, stressing that these measures are essential for regional stability and the broader security of Europe.

Tags: Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria, Ukraine

