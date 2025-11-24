Bulgaria: Public Sector Workers Stage Nationwide Protests Demanding Higher Wages

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) staged a national protest calling for higher wages across public administration and transport sectors. Demonstrators gathered at Dr. Zhelyo Zhelev Square in Sofia, with “budget” Santa Claus and Snow White among the participants, emphasizing their demand for a 10 percent horizontal income increase. At noon, protesters briefly blocked central traffic to draw attention to their call for decent pay, improved working conditions, and stronger collective bargaining for civil servants, with police maintaining a visible presence.

CITUB’s chief economist Lyuboslav Kostov, dressed as the “budget” Santa Claus, sharply criticized the government’s claims of a national crisis. He argued that the real crisis lies in “cold hearts” and empty pockets, insisting that the country could not function without its workers.

The protest extended beyond the capital. Postal workers in Yambol joined the demonstration outside the central branch, carrying signs demanding fair pay and higher incomes, with calls for a 15–20 percent salary increase to offset inflation. The regional structure of Bulgarian Post in Yambol includes around 100 employees across all branches, and trade union chairwoman Sonya Sakazova emphasized the need for wage adjustments. Employees of the National Social Security Institute in Silistra also staged a warning protest, advocating for a 20 percent pay rise.

In Veliko Tarnovo, specialists and staff from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Waters (RIEW) demanded a 20 percent increase to bring salaries closer to the national average. Bistra Chaneva, chairwoman of the local Podkrepa section, said their concerns were fueled by the 2026 budget, which she described as leaving civil servants in a precarious financial position. Current wages for highly qualified and labor-intensive roles range between 1,500 and 1,800 leva (approximately €770–€920), reflecting only modest increases from previous adjustments.

Workers at Bulgarian Post in Panagyurishte also joined the nationwide protest, carrying signs urging guaranteed funding for the company and secure income for employees. Across regions, demonstrators highlighted the lack of societal empathy for their work and pointed out that overtime often goes unpaid, reinforcing the call for a fairer and more supportive budget framework for public sector employees.