Bulgaria's Borissov Met Chinese Officials as the Ukrainian Flag Was Temporarily Taken Down

GERB removed the Ukrainian flag from its headquarters ahead of Boyko Borissov’s meeting with a senior Chinese delegation, a move the party says was made following a direct request from the visitors. The flag has been displayed on the building since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, symbolizing the party leadership’s support for Ukraine. In its response to RFE/RL, GERB’s press office confirmed that the banner was temporarily taken down for protocol reasons related to the visit of Xiao Jie, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress.

During the meeting, Borissov and the Chinese delegation discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Sofia and Beijing. The photos released from the event showed only the Bulgarian and EU flags. GERB’s international department explained that, under formal protocol, flags of countries not represented at a given meeting are not displayed. The party also noted that, in previous international contacts, the Ukrainian flag had remained visible as part of an informal arrangement agreed between Brussels and Washington to demonstrate ongoing symbolic solidarity with Kyiv.

The absence of the Ukrainian flag has drawn scrutiny before. Earlier this year, Borissov delivered a video address from the headquarters while commenting on a parliamentary declaration in which Bulgaria committed not to send troops to Ukraine. The Ukrainian flag was not visible in that footage either, prompting criticism that it had been removed. At the time, Borissov rejected the accusations, insisting that the flag remained at the headquarters and would continue to be displayed for as long as the war continued. He once again underscored his support for Ukraine, condemned Russia’s aggression, and aligned himself with the policies of the European Commission.

Alongside these developments, Borissov highlighted the depth of Bulgarian-Chinese relations in a separate public statement. He recalled that Bulgaria was the second country to recognize the People’s Republic of China in 1949, underlining that last year marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. According to him, increasing numbers of Chinese students are choosing Bulgaria for education and business opportunities, while Bulgarian professionals are also seeking prospects in China. He emphasized that this exchange lays the foundation for stronger cooperation in the years ahead.

Borissov said these points were raised during his meeting with Xiao Jie and the accompanying delegation at the GERB headquarters. He stressed the importance of continued coordination with China’s National People’s Congress, which he described as a key institution in the country’s political system. He also noted the value of recent parliamentary exchanges, including multiple visits by Chinese delegations to Bulgaria. In his remarks, Borissov described China as a major global political actor, the world’s second largest economy after the United States, and a permanent member of the UN Security Council.